What to know about Bernie Sanders' Fox News town hall

Bernie Sanders is getting ready to make his pitch for president in front of a large audience at Fox News' town hall next week.

Fox News' Bret Baier, of "Special Report," and Martha MacCallum, of "The Story," will co-anchor the hour-long event. It will be the Vermont senator's first appearance on Fox News Channel since he agreed to be a guest on Baier's show in December 2018. He also participated in Fox News Channel's Democratic town hall back in 2016 alongside his then-competitor Hillary Clinton.

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT BERNIE SANDERS

Sanders, who raised $18 million in the first six weeks of his campaign, is considered a front-runner among a crowded field of 2020 presidential hopefuls. Before the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist takes the stage next week, here's a look at everything you need to know.

When and where is the Fox News town hall?

The Sanders town hall will take place on Monday, April 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the town hall on the Fox New Channel. The event will also be available via live stream — just log into your TV provider to watch the event in real-time on foxnews.com or the Fox News app.

"The Story with Martha Maccallum" will air on Fox News immediately following the event at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What will Sanders focus on during the town hall?

The 77-year-old — the longest-serving Independent member of Congress ever — is expected to focus on the economy and his plans for U.S. job growth.

"It’s time for an economy that works for all of us, not just the rich," Sanders has repeatedly said in the past.

HOW DID BERNIE SANDERS MAKE HIS MONEY? A LOOK AT HIS WEALTH AND ASSETS

In December 2018, Sanders outlined four ways to "revitalize" the U.S. economy: increasing the minimum wage to $15 by 2024, universal health care, tuition-free colleges and the creation of "millions of jobs" in sustainable energy.

"Our campaign is about creating a government and economy that work for the many, not just the few," tweeted Sanders in February. "We should not have grotesque levels of wealth inequality in which three billionaires own more wealth than the bottom half of the country."