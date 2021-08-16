Ayanna Pressley, 'cancel rent' advocate, discloses thousands of dollars in rental income

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley's annual financial disclosure shows she and her husband made thousands of dollars in rental income last year.

Pressley has been one of the most prominent advocates for canceling rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction," Pressley, a member of the far-left "Squad," wrote in a Dec. 2020 tweet.

‘SQUAD’ DEMS TLAIB, PRESSLEY INTRODUCE BILL TO DEFUND POLICE, GIVE REPARATIONS

She introduced a bill in March 2021 that, if passed, would have canceled rent and mortgage payments nationwide.

"With the economic impact of this pandemic worsening and the threat of eviction and homelessness looming large for families nationwide, we must take every measure possible to keep families safely housed, forgive all rental debt, and ensure that the credit scores of hard hit families are not forever tarnished," Pressley said at the time.

The bill would have required the federal government to reimburse landlords for any rent not paid during the pandemic.

Pressley's 2020 financial disclosure, filed on Friday, disclosed between $5,000 and $15,000 in rental income from a Boston property in her husband's name. The property was converted into a multi-family apartment after it was purchased, according to Pressley's disclosure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pressley's office did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on whether she and her husband canceled rent for their tenants at any point in 2020. She disclosed the same range of rental income – between $5,000 and $15,000 – in 2020 as she did in 2019, before the pandemic began.

Pressley has also been a vocal advocate for extending the eviction moratorium, which the Biden administration extended earlier this month, leaving many landlords underwater.