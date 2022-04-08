AOC claims GOP trying to 'police who is a woman' as Dems avoid defining what a woman is

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., claimed Friday that the Republican Party is trying to "police who is a woman" as key leaders in her party avoid defining the term.

"How is it that the party who believes corporations are people are suddenly trying to police who is a woman and who isn’t?" Ocasio-Cortez asked on Twitter.

BIDEN ADMIN AGENCIES REFUSE TO ANSWER, "WHAT IS A WOMAN?"

"These are the same people who think Arby’s is a legal human being. I don’t see them assigning genders to their shady little LLCs," she continued. "Give me a break."

Critics online lambasted the congresswoman over the tweet, with podcast host Brittany Hughes calling it "the dumbest argument she has ever made, and that's saying something."

The "Squad" leader's latest tweet comes as several key officials from the Biden administration and members of her own party avoid defining what a woman is.

A handful of Biden administration federal agencies would not define the meaning of the word "woman" – in some cases, even in relation to their own uses of terms such as "women's health" – when asked by Fox News Digital.

The Biden administration's Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Education, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Bureau of Prisons were all contacted by Fox News Digital requesting a definition of "woman." None of the agencies provided their definition or criteria for an individual to be categorized as a "woman," despite each boasting entire initiatives aimed at helping women. DOJ declined to comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital also reached out to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to request the organization's definition of "woman" in relation to terms such as "women's rights" and "women's health care." NIH describes itself as "the steward of medical and behavioral research for the nation," and its purpose as "[seeking] fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems."

When asked for the definition, the NIH directed Fox News Digital to its website section on "sex and gender."

Fox News Digital’s Timothy Nerozzi contributed reporting.