AOC accuses Trump of engaging in 'increasingly erratic' behavior

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed that President Donald Trump has been exhibiting "increasingly erratic" behavior.

She made the comment in response to a question from Migrant Insider editor Pablo Manríquez, who asked, "How big of a factor is Donald Trump's cognitive decline, given what we're seeing at Davos?"

"I think that the president has been acting in increasingly erratic ways," Ocasio-Cortez replied, according to the video shared on X.

AOC ACCUSES VANCE OF BELIEVING ‘AMERICAN PEOPLE SHOULD BE ASSASSINATED IN THE STREET’

"I think it is really damning when we think about the degree to which mass media outlets reported on Joe Biden," she said, pointing to how the Democratic Party ultimately nominated Kamala Harris in the 2024 race.

"Yet, we are seeing behavior from Donald Trump that is increasingly erratic and alarming," she said, asserting that "everyone's pretending that this is normal."

The congresswoman said America's "global partners" are seeing "the entire government apparatus and a party that is willing to watch someone decompensate in front of the world and do nothing about it."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

"While deranged Democrats like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez push these blatant lies, President Trump is dominating on the world stage and brokering historic deals to advance the interests of the American people," White House spokesperson Liz Huston said in a statement.

"Don’t forget that after Joe Biden’s brain unraveled on the 2024 presidential debate stage and nearly the entire Democrat party subsequently panicked and demanded Biden drop out of the race, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez was one of the few delusional holdouts backing and pleading for Joe Biden to remain as their presidential nominee as late as July 8, 2024," she added.

TRUMP CLAIMS WHITE HOUSE DOCTORS REPORT HIM IN ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ SAYS HE ‘ACED’ THIRD STRAIGHT COGNITIVE EXAM

"Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s peanut-sized brain either forgot this happened or she thinks the American people are too stupid to remember," Huston said.

In July 2024 — after President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump, but before Biden dropped out of the presidential race later in July — Ocasio-Cortez expressed her support for the incumbent.

"Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race. He is in this race, and I support him," she said at the time.

Earlier this year, Trump declared in a Truth Social post, "The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take."

"P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!" he added.

TRUMP PITCHES COGNITIVE TESTS FOR LEADERS, QUESTIONS IF HARRIS, WALZ, NEWSOM COULD PASS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In a Truth Social post last year, Trump referred to Ocasio-Cortez as "one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress."