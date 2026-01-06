Trump pitches cognitive tests for leaders, questions if Harris, Walz, Newsom could pass

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump floated that all presidents and vice presidents should take cognitive tests, days after bragging that he successfully completed a third cognitive exam.

Trump, 79, has frequently taken aim at former President Joe Biden amid multiple books and reports detailing the decline of Biden’s mental faculties while in office, and similarly cast doubt on whether other Democrats could pass a cognitive test.

"Do you think Walz could pass a cognitive test … Do you think Kamala could?" Trump said Tuesday at the Kennedy Center for the House GOP Member Retreat. "I don’t think Gavin could. He’s got a good line of crap, but other than that, he couldn’t pass."

Trump was referring to former Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

EXCLUSIVE: INSIDE TRUMP’S PRIVATE SCHEDULE AS MEDIA FIXATES ON HIS HEALTH

Spokespeople for Harris and Walz did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

In response to a request for comment, Newsom spokesperson Izzy Gardon replied to Fox News Digital: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA."

Trump’s statements come after he claimed he "ACED" another cognitive examination, and backs mandatory cognitive exams to prevent "'STUPID' or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!" from leading the country.

"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in "PERFECT HEALTH," and that I "ACED" (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump posted to Truth Social Friday.

TRUMP SCOLDS NEW YORK TIMES AS 'CREEPS' OVER ‘HIT PIECE’ QUESTIONING HIS ENERGY LEVELS, SCHEDULE

Trump also said Tuesday that he faces a catch-22 when it comes to completing a medical exam — or not — amid recent questions surrounding his health. For example, concern has stemmed from bruising on his hands and reports regarding swollen ankles.

"If I don't do a medical exam, they say, ‘Trump’s not doing an exam. There must be something wrong with him.’ If I do the exam, they say, ‘Why did he do this? Why did he do this part of an exam? He did too much. There's something wrong with him,’" Trump said.

Trump’s comments come as he clarified to The Wall Street Journal in a piece published Thursday that he received a CT scan, and not a more thorough, time-consuming MRI scan, for a medical examination he underwent in October. Trump said in the interview that he regrets taking the CT scan because it provided "ammunition" to those who have questioned his overall health.

The October visit came after Trump’s annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Afterward, White House physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, claimed that the president "remains in excellent health."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has dismissed questions about Trump’s bruised hands and attributed the markings in July to "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin." Likewise, she said that Trump’s swollen legs are a "benign and common condition" that sometimes plagues those over the age of 70.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.