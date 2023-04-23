Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Anthony Weiner spotted dining with estranged wife Huma Abedin

Weiner had said his divorce from Abedin was 'all but finalized'

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner was spotted out in New York City with his supposedly estranged wife, Huma Abedin, on Saturday.

The pair, who have been undergoing divorce proceedings for years, were spotted attending the Inner Circle charity show at Ziegfeld Theater in Midtown Manhattan. The pair were seated side-by-side at their assigned table throughout the night, according to the New York Post.

Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after posting a photo of himself in his underwear to social media. That incident kicked off years of sexual scandals for the well-connected Democrat, culminating in charges related to sexting a 15-year-old girl.

Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2017.

Huma Abedin wears sweater while out on a walk with her husband, wearing a blue jacket and baseball cap

Huma Abedin and husband Anthony Weiner were seen together in October 2022 as well, months after their divorce had been "all but finalized." (Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com)

For her part, Abedin had appeared to move on from her scandal-ridden husband. Abedin had worked as a top staffer for Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign.

Since opening divorce proceedings in 2017, Abedin had also been dating celebrity actor Bradley Cooper as of last year. Weiner stated that his and Abedin's divorce was "all but finalized" in February 2022, but the two still have not formally parted ways more than a year later.

Anthony Weiner Huma Abedin

Weiner and Abedin during the former congressman's 2013 mayoral campaign. The two were recently seen together, despite ongoing divorce proceedings. (Reuters)

Abedin was seen saying goodbye to Weiner in the theater's lobby later that night. Abedin left alone and Weiner went back inside, according to the Post. Abedin reportedly declined to answer questions as she left the event.

Weiner remains a registered sex offender. He described himself in court proceedings related to his 2017 conviction as having a "sickness." He faced one count of transmitting obscene material to a minor, and served 18 months of his 21-month sentence.

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin

Bradley Cooper dated Huma Abedin last year. (Getty Images)

While Weiner has attempted to return to the public sphere in many ways, he has suggested he no longer seeks public office. He began his own podcast focusing on New York issues last year and assured interviewers that he had no plans to run for mayor.

Weiner attempted to run for NYC mayor in 2013, but lost the race after admitting he was sexting another woman while married to Abedin.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

