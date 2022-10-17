Former Clinton staffer Huma Abedin not ruling out run for public office: 'Never say never'

Former Hillary Clinton senior staffer Huma Abedin suggested Sunday that she may run for public office one day.

Abedin, who served as vice chair of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and chief of staff during her 2008 White House bid, made the comments to host John Catsimatidis on the WABC 770 AM radio show "Cats Roundtable."

The longtime Clinton staffer admitted she is more comfortable working behind the scenes, but left the door open for a potential run for office.

"I’m in that phase of my life where I say, ‘Never say never,'" Abedin said.

"I was married for a long time to one of, I think, the most dynamic politicians out there and successful — and I worked for another politician," she continued. "I loved supporting them. I’ve always been ambivalent about me being out in public myself."

Abedin is separated from her husband Anthony Wiener, a convicted sex offender who previously served as a New York congressman. She is now reportedly dating actor Bradley Cooper.

"Who knows what the future holds? You never know, but I doubt it. I really seriously doubt it," Abedin said about running for office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations' 2016 investigation into Wiener followed allegations he engaged in sexting with a 15-year-old girl. As part of the investigation, the FBI seized his laptop, where sensitive emails from Abedin related to the Clinton email scandal were discovered. The agency reopened the investigation into Clinton's emails.

Clinton has attributed the FBI probe into her email server to her loss in 2016 to former President Donald Trump.

Abedin and Clinton were not charged in connection with the investigation. They both have denied accusations of impropriety.

The Clinton staffer first began working for the Democratic politician as a White House intern in the Bill Clinton administration in 1996. Abedin later served as Hillary Clinton's personal adviser during her successful 2000 campaign for one of New York's U.S. Senate seats. After Clinton was appointed Secretary of State in 2009, Abedin came on board as her deputy chief of staff.

Abedin is promoting her memoir, "Both/And," which was published in November 2021. The book details her childhood in Saudi Arabia, her Muslim faith, her time as a Clinton aide and her relationship with Wiener.

"You can be both, and. You can do lots of different things and for me being both you know uh sort of my background, being Arab and Muslim and also, you know, being a patriot," she explained.

"I’ve always worked behind the scenes, but I love my country," Abedin said.