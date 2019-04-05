Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez promotes 'anti-capitalist' streaming service

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is putting her political brand behind a yet-to-be-launched socialist streaming service.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., late Thursday shared a video put together by Means TV, which describes itself as “an anti-capitalist on-demand digital streaming platform launching in late 2019.” The group’s website outlines how it plans to grow into being “an anti-capitalist media institution together,” featuring “your favorite Leftist influencers, comedians, writers, organizers, and voices.”

Ocasio-Cortez plugged the video with her own commentary on the ills of the capitalist system.

“How on earth could young people, whose wages are flat, costs of living skyrocketing, experiencing increased social instability via bigotry, addiction, + violence, expected to live shorter lifespans than previous gens dare question the larger economic forces in their lives?!” she tweeted.

The video itself featured comedian Sara June sarcastically explaining how capitalism works, and how to succeed in it.

“Another beautiful day under capitalism, the greatest most functional economic system that has ever existed,” the clip begins, before June spits out a sip from a cup of coffee.

“Under capitalism, there are two ways to make money, and you definitely have to make money. If you’re lucky, you own something like an apple farm, or a glue factory. That makes you the owning class. If you don’t own anything, you’re part of the working class and you make money by selling your labor. You pretty much sell your labor until you retire. Sorry, let’s take that again. You pretty much sell your labor until you die.”

The clip wraps up with the line: “In conclusion, capitalism is a fun and efficient way to consolidate all the world's resources in the control of a tiny group of massively rich individuals at the expense of everyone else.”