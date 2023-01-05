Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

AK judge to allow election certification of Rep. David Eastman

Alaska judge earlier ruled that Eastman, a member of far-right group Oath Keepers, was not qualified to hold office

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Alaska judge said Wednesday he would lift an order that had blocked elections officials from certifying Rep. David Eastman as the winner of his state House race after ruling last month that Eastman, who is a member of the far-right group Oath Keepers, is eligible to hold the seat.

Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna made the comments during a brief hearing, a day after the plaintiff in the case challenging Eastman's eligibility filed notice that he would not appeal McKenna's December ruling that found that Eastman is not disqualified from holding office.

HOUSE ADJOURNS WITHOUT ELECTING A SPEAKER AFTER MCCARTHY LOSES SIXTH BALLOT

Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna is lifting an order the blocked officials from certifying Rep. David Eastman’s reelection to the state House. 

Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna is lifting an order the blocked officials from certifying Rep. David Eastman’s reelection to the state House. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eastman, a Wasilla Republican, won reelection in November but McKenna had earlier ordered that certification of the election be delayed pending trial and further order from the court. The trial, overseen by McKenna, was held last month.

The new legislative session begins Jan. 17.

More from Politics