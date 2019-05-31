AG Barr takes military transport plane with help of Alaska National Guard

Attorney General William Barr appeared to mix up his usual travel methods when he took a military transport plane with help from the Alaska National Guard.

"Sometimes plans change and you have to take a military transport plane to your next round-table discussion. Thanks for the lift, @AKNationalGuard! #AdventuresWithAGBarr," Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec tweeted on Thursday.

The tweet showed a brief video of Barr strapped into a seat while overlooking mountains and fields through the rear of the plane.

Barr, the DOJ tweeted, met with Alaskan officials to discuss public safety and law enforcement.

Kupec's video seemed to be a light-hearted moment that occurred against the backdrop of scrutiny surrounding Barr's handling of the Russia investigation. In an interview aired on Friday, Barr told CBS he didn't agree with legal analysis in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

“We didn’t agree with the legal analysis, a lot of the legal analysis in the report," he said. “It did not reflect the views of the department. It was the viewpoint of a particular lawyer or lawyers, so we applied what we saw was the right law.”