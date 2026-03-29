African nation calls for Ilhan Omar to be extradited after Vance's fraud claim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An African nation is calling for Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to be extradited after Vice President JD Vance claimed during an interview that the lawmaker committed immigration fraud.

The Republic of Somaliland, a partially recognized state in the Horn of Africa, reacted in a post on X to the claim that Vance made in a podcast interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

"Deportation? Please you’re just sending the princess back to her kingdom. Extradition? Say the word …" the post read.

In the interview, Vance said he has spoken with White House immigration advisor Stephen Miller about potential legal action against Omar, saying, "We think Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America."

TRUMP ACCUSES TIM WALZ AND ILHAN OMAR OF USING ICE PROTESTS TO DISTRACT FROM MASSIVE STATE FRAUD

"We’re trying to look at what the remedies are," Vance said. "That’s the thing that we’re trying to figure out is what are the legal remedies now that we know that she’s committed immigration fraud — how do you go after her, how do you investigate her, how do you actually do the thing, how do you build a case necessary to get some justice for the American people?"

Omar has denied accusations from President Donald Trump and the White House that she married her brother to enter the United States. In December, she called the accusations "bigoted lies," writing on social media that Trump was obsessed with her.

"He needs serious help," Omar wrote on X at the time. "Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Omar's office for comment on the vice president's claim.

COMER PROBES SUDDEN WEALTH JUMP TIED TO ILHAN OMAR'S HUSBAND, EYES LINK TO MINNESOTA FRAUD

Somaliland’s post about Omar, who is from Somalia, comes amid criticism over her opposition to the recognition of an independent Somaliland and her defense of Somalia’s territorial claims.

Somaliland has acted as a self-governing territory since 1991, maintaining internal security and building its own democratic institutions.

While most in the international community, including the U.S., do not recognize Somaliland as an independent country, Israel became the first UN member state to recognize the self-declared state.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last year that Israel had established full diplomatic relations with Somaliland, describing the move as being in the spirit of the United States-brokered Abraham Accords.

Fox News Digital’s Emma Bussey contributed to this report.