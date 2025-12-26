Israel becomes first country to recognize Somaliland, Trump 'not ready'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel has officially become the first country to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent nation, marking a significant diplomatic development for the state.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the decision on Friday, Dec. 26, along with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Moishe Sa’ar and the president of the Republic of Somaliland. Israel and Somaliland signed a mutual declaration, "in the spirit of the Abraham Accords," which were brokered by President Trump.

Sa’ar shared in a statement on X that relations between Somaliland and Israel have grown, "based on extensive and ongoing dialogue."

Full diplomatic relations include Israel’s appointment of ambassadors and opening of embassies in the state, according to Sa’ar.

Somaliland's President, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, said in a statement that the Republic of Somaliland, "warmly welcomes and deeply appreciates," Israel’s decision to recognize the state’s sovereignty.

"This recognition represents a milestone in Somaliland’s longstanding pursuit of international legitimacy, reaffirming its historical, legal and moral entitlement to statehood," said Abdillahi in the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Somaliland stated this decision was a "constructive contribution to peace, stability and cooperation," in the Horn of Africa and across the Middle East, in a release made on Friday.

"The Republic of Somaliland hereby expresses its firm intention to accede the Abraham Accords … Somaliland looks forward to engaging with the State of Israel, on the foundation of formal diplomatic relations and mutual recognition," said Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shortly after Israel’s decision, South Sudan reportedly became the second country to officially recognize Somaliland, with some now questioning if the U.S. will follow suit.

President Donald Trump was reportedly "looking into" the recognition of Somaliland in August. The official recognition would land the U.S. a new foothold in the Horn of Africa, through a new air and sea base near the entrance of the Red Sea at Berbera Port.

When asked about the state’s recognition and the potential resettlement of Gazans there, Trump told reporters on Aug. 8, "We’re looking into that right now."

This would position U.S. defense forces directly across from Yemen and the Houthi fighters, an armed political group prominently known for its attacks against Israel and shipping in the Red Sea, according to reports.

Thirty percent of the world’s container ship traffic is reported to pass through its waters en route to or from the Suez Canal, according to previous Fox News reports.

Trump is set to meet with Netanyahu on Monday, Dec. 29 at his Mar-a-Lago residence to discuss "next steps" in the Gaza peace deal.

Despite previous talks, Trump is reportedly, "not ready" to embrace Somaliland's independence and was reportedly "unimpressed" by their expressed interest in joining the Abraham Accords.

Trump told the New York Post that he has to "study" Netanyahu's pitch and asked from his golf course, "Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?"

"We’ll study it. I study a lot of things and always make great decisions and they turn out to be correct," Trump told the Post.

Somalia has been battling Islamist fundamentalist fighters for decades, with the U.S. Africa Command increasing attacks against ISIS and al-Shabab terrorists, according to previous Fox News Digital reporting.

The breakaway has allegedly "eliminated radicalism" and aligned itself with the U.S. Somaliland Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi stated that for over three decades, Somaliland has "remained democratic, peaceful, and self-governing — unlike Somalia."

"It’s time for Somalia to focus on its own challenges and to be constructive. The illusion of Somali unity ended long ago," concluded in the statement.

Netanyahu reportedly invited Abdillahi to Israel and "praised his leadership and commitment to promoting stability and peace."