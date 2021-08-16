Afghanistan withdrawal: China ready to capitalize as Taliban takes power

China is ready to capitalize on the U.S.' botched troop withdrawal as the Taliban seizes power in Afghanistan.

Chinese state media is already touting the communist country's prospective relationship with the Taliban, which has swiftly regained power over Afghanistan.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account posted a press release on Monday saying it spoke with the Taliban, noting that the Taliban said it would be holding "talks aimed at forming an open, inclusive Islamic government in Afghanistan and take responsibility to protect the safety of Afghan citizens [and] foreign missions."

"China hopes to see these remarks implemented so as to ensure a smooth transition in Afghanistan, keep at bay terrorism and criminal acts, and make sure that the Afghan people stay away from war and rebuild their homeland," the foreign affairs arm of the Chinese Communist Party continued.

The Chinese Communist Party is already using the situation in propaganda through its media tentacles, publicly embracing the Taliban while targeting America's credibility and pushing a narrative painting the U.S. as unreliable.

Chinese state media outlet the Global Times on Monday quoted Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hua Chunying saying the communist nation "respects [the] Afghan people’s right to decide their own destiny and future, and is willing to continue to develop friendship and cooperation with Afghanistan."

The Global Times also published an editorial Monday pressuring Taiwan, pushing the unreliable America narrative and saying the botched withdrawal is a "lesson" for Taiwan’s pro-democracy party.

"How Washington abandoned the Kabul regime particularly shocked some in Asia, including the island of Taiwan," the propaganda arm wrote. "Taiwan is the region that relies on the protection of the US the most in Asia, and the island's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have made Taiwan go further and further down this abnormal path."

"The situation in Afghanistan suddenly saw a radical change after the country was abandoned by the US," the outlet continued. "And Washington just left despite the worsening situation in Kabul. Is this some kind of omen of Taiwan's future fate?"

The piece also claimed the U.S. is using "political support and manipulation" in Taiwan’s government to push "anti-mainland policies" and called Taiwan "a profitable geopolitical deal for Washington."

"Once a cross-Straits war breaks out while the mainland seizes the island with forces, the US would have to have a much greater determination than it had for Afghanistan, Syria, and Vietnam if it wants to interfere" the outlet wrote. "A military intervention of the US will be a move to change the status quo in the Taiwan Straits, and this will make Washington pay a huge price rather than earn profit."

The South China Morning Post quoted Hua saying that the Taliban "has expressed many times a desire for good relations with China" and is expecting the communist nation to "take part in Afghanistan’s rebuilding and development process, and will not allow any forces to use Afghanistan’s soil to harm China."

"We welcome this," Hua added.

