20% of NYC mayor-elect Mamdani transition appointees have anti-Zionist ties: ADL

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 20 percent of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s administrative appointees are connected to groups characterized as anti-Zionist, according to a Monday report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The report found that more than 80 individuals among Mamdani’s 400-plus transition and administrative appointees either have ties to such groups or a "documented history of making anti-Israel statements."

The organization said Mamdani’s Transition Committee appointees have been linked to groups including Students for Justice in Palestine, a pro-Palestinian college activism network; Jewish Voice for Peace, an American Jewish anti-Zionist organization; and Within Our Lifetime, a New York City-based anti-Zionist group "known for leading protests outside synagogues."

For example, the ADL said at least four appointees have ties to Louis Farrakhan, the antisemitic leader of the Nation of Islam. One appointee, Jacques Léandre, was cited for reportedly attending a conference at which Farrakhan denounced "the Jews and their power."

ADL CHIEF WARNS NYC MAYOR-ELECT ZOHRAN MAMDANI POSES A 'CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER' TO JEWISH COMMUNITY

Several other appointees were also cited for statements that appear to support or justify violence against Israel and the Oct. 7 attacks. According to the ADL, Kazi Fouzia posted on Facebook hours after the attacks that "Resistance are [sic] Justified when people are occupied" with video footage from an anti-Israel protest happening that day in Manhattan.

The report continued to identify other appointees who publicly expressed hostility toward Zionism.

Examples included Fahd Ahmed, who allegedly stated " Zionism is racism "; Ruha Benjamin, who reportedly signed a statement saying Israel was "ideologically founded on Jewish supremacy"; Lisa Ohta, who was accused of referring to "Zionism’s genocidal ideology"; and Mohammed Karim Chowdhury, who shared a post allegedly claiming "Zionists are worse than … Nazis."

MAMDANI'S FATHER SAYS COLUMBIA 'TARGETED' ANTI-ISRAEL STUDENTS WITH ANTISEMITISM CRACKDOWN

The organization also identified Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, who was cited for allegedly posting a photo of herself at an encampment in front of a banner displaying an inverted red triangle, a symbol associated with Hamas, alongside the text "LONG LIVE THE RESISTANCE."

The report also states that at least 12 appointees publicly expressed support for anti-Israel campus encampments during the spring of 2024, with at least five attending the protests in person. The ADL highlighted Gianpaolo Baiocchi, who was reportedly arrested at the NYU encampment and later asserted that no hate speech was present. The ADL disputes that claim, citing flyers distributed at the encampment that called for "Death to Israeli Real Estate" and "Death to America."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mamdani, who takes office on Jan. 1, has previously and repeatedly emphasized that he stands against antisemitism.



The ADL noted that many appointees did not raise concerns and emphasized that at least 25 individuals expressed support for the Jewish community, including Rabbi Joe Potasnik, Félix Matos Rodríguez, Wayne Ho, John King, and Jerry Goldfeder. However, the organization said it remains concerned about Mamdani’s team overall.

"Many of Mayor-elect Mamdani's Transition Committee appointments are inconsistent with his campaign commitments to prioritize the safety of New York's Jewish community," the ADL wrote in the report.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani for more comment.