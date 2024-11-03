Actor Will Ferrell 'threatens' voters in new Harris campaign ad: 'Shut the f--k up, Gary'

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell is throwing his star power behind Kamala Harris – it's just another in a long list of celebrity endorsements for the vice president.

In an official Harris campaign ad, Ferrell jokingly threatens voters if they don't vote for Harris.

"This election is going to be one of the closest in history. Your vote will make the difference," Ferrell begins.

He then mocks a voter disagreeing about their vote making a difference.

"That means you, Gary. 'Oh, blah blah blah, I'm just one person.' No. Shut the f--k up Gary," Ferrell says.

"Last time, only a few thousand votes kept Trump out of office. And this time, we will hold you personally responsible, Gary" Ferrell threatens.

Critics took to X, telling the actor to stick to comedy and stay out of politics.

"Democrats have now resorted to physically threatening people to vote for Kamala. Will Ferrell should’ve stuck to comedy. This isn’t funny at all," one user wrote.

"Will Ferrell is making it REAL tough for me to watch Elf this season," another user commented.

Ferrell joins a list of actors and celebrities who have used their status to endorse Harris in the homestretch of the campaign.

On Thursday, actors Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Don Cheadle and Paul Bettany took part in a video endorsement, mocked as "new cringe" for Harris and Tim Walz, that was posted on Ruffalo’s X account.

"We're back. Let's #AssembleForDemocracy. In the #ElectionEndgame, every vote counts," Ruffalo wrote, encouraging people to vote for Harris and Democrats.

In the video, they jokingly suggested Harris needed a catchphrase, referencing their past movies.

Bettany remarked, "How about ‘I’m down with democracy’? It’s clean and simple."

"I’m Kamala Harris and I say down with democracy," Cheadle joked, adding, "Yeah, together we got to tear down democracy."

Near the end of the video, he phrased it saying, "I’m Kamala Harris, and I am down with democracy."

Singer Beyoncé introduced Harris at a rally in Houston, Texas.

The final New York Times/Siena College Battleground poll of the 2024 race shows a razor-tight election in the battleground states just days before the election.

Trump leads in Arizona, while Harris has a lead in Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Wisconsin. Michigan and Pennsylvania are tied between the two candidates, according to the poll.

The poll comes just two days before an election that promises to be one of the closest in recent memory, with the New York Times/Siena poll not being the only one showing tight margins.

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick, Michael Lee, and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.