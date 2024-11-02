Hollywood outlet reports that industry insiders are dreading very possible Trump win: ‘Feels like 2016’

Hollywood insiders are expressing dread over Tuesday’s presidential election because it’s so close.

According to a new report from Hollywood outlet Deadline, the fact that former President Trump has a good shot at re-taking the White House is driving serious anxiety in Hollywood circles.

"Fascism is at the door, and her campaign isn’t fighting back enough, aren’t breaking through," a PR executive told the outlet, fretting that the Harris campaign hasn’t taken a clear lead.

"It’s too tight in the battleground states, and she needs a sweep to make it to 270 [electoral votes]," the executive added. "This should have been over, a done deal, weeks ago."

The race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is currently neck and neck, with top pollsters unable to make any real predictions about who will win. CNN data guru Harry Enten told his viewers on Friday that "nobody should be making any predictions" because there’s no way of really knowing.

The outlet reported on Friday that, according to insiders, "dread over a possible Trump return to the Oval Office has become the only conversation anyone in the C-suites and West L.A. enclosures are having right now."

These conversations "alternate from cautious optimism to dismay to out-and-out anger."

Many Hollywood A-listers have pledged their support for Harris and even joined her on the campaign tail in recent weeks just to help give her a much-needed bump over the former president. Beyoncé appeared at a Harris rally in recent weeks, as did pop star Jennifer Lopez, who spoke at Harris’ Las Vegas rally Thursday where she slammed comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s deprecating Puerto Rico joke he made at Trump’s New York City rally.

Rapper Cardi B spoke at Harris’ Milwaukee rally on Friday.

Despite the star power trying to prop up the vice president, one self-described "compassionate conservative" Hollywood player told Deadline that only the endorsement of former President George W. Bush would make a difference this late in the game.

"Where is George Bush? He doesn’t have to say ‘Vote for Kamala,’ he just has to condemn Trump," the anonymous filmmaker said. Bush’s own daughter Barabara is helping the Harris campaign, as well as former congresswoman from Wyoming, Liz Cheney. Her father, Bush’s vice president Dick Cheney, endorsed Harris in September.

One anonymous Emmy winner told the outlet that Harris’ promising campaign start petered out early. "I hate to say it, she peaked too soon," they said, adding, "Doesn’t seem to be a landing strategy there — it’s like they’re winging it."

The insider also questioned if Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., was the best running mate for Harris to pick, suggesting someone like Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., would’ve been better.

"I hope I’m wrong, I really do," the Emmy winner said, adding that the race right now "Feels like 2016."

"Trump is dominating her, even with his f--- ups and racism. His base loves that sexist, racist s---, and the Biden garbage thing didn’t help," they said, referencing Biden’s controversial retort to the Trump rally Puerto Rico joke.

Some people even told Deadline they wonder if Biden should have stayed in the race. One Hollywood executive and Democratic Party donor asked, "Would Biden have been able to pull ahead at this point? I don’t know, I doubt it, but Joe had beaten Trump before. People know him."