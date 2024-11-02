Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James doubles down on controversial Harris endorsement video: ‘Damn sure wasn’t going the other way’

James' video faced criticism for using out-of-context soundbites from Trump

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James doubled down on his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, despite facing criticism on social media over accusations of posting an edited video using out-of-context soundbites from former President Donald Trump. 

James, a longtime critic of Trump, addressed his endorsement video when speaking to the media following the Lakers’ 131-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. 

LeBron James in action

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts after a three-pointer against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.  (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

"I wanted to make sure it was seen, heard, and heard with force," James said of his decision to share the video after his return to Cleveland on Wednesday. 

"Having a daughter, having a wife, having a mother and things of that nature, what (Harris) believes in when it comes to women’s rights that’s what the future with my kids and where I see our country should be. I feel like that endorsement is only right. I mean, come on – you guys know me. It damn sure wasn’t going the other way."

Kamala Harris at a campaign rally

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo in West Allis, Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The video, more than a minute in length, included several out of context soundbites from Trump and featured other headlines accusing Trump of prompting "racist" and "nazi rhetoric." The video also included clips appearing to show Black Americans being assaulted.

It also included a clip of controversial comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe speaking at Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden. 

Several users on social media and other commentators took issue with the video's editing. 

Several celebrities and sports stars have publicly endorsed candidates in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election, but some have taken a different approach. 

Donald Trump speak

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Macomb Community College, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Warren, Mich.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week took a jab at celebrity endorsements when discussing the election, which also falls on the NFL trade deadline. 

"If you don’t know what to do on trade deadline, just ask your favorite celebrity," Rodgers said. "My favorite is when the celebrity is bought and paid for by China."

