Abbott deploys ‘elite Texas National Guard’ after Trump calls for reinforcements: ‘Ever ready’

Abbott signals action as other states hesitate amid growing unrest

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Trump indicates National Guard will be deployed to Chicago, despite pushback from officials Video

Trump indicates National Guard will be deployed to Chicago, despite pushback from officials

President Donald Trump announces the National Guard will be deployed to Chicago and touts the success of his Washington, D.C., crime crackdown.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday on X that the Lone Star State’s elite National Guard units are deploying "now" after receiving a request to help protect federal property. 

In the brief post, Abbott wrote, "The elite Texas National Guard. Ever ready. Deploying now." 

The short but commanding message underlines the governor’s confidence in the state’s ability and willingness to act in defense of the nation.

Texas officials say the deployment is being coordinated with the White House’s plans to reinforce security in several cities that have seen spikes in protests targeting federal facilities, including Chicago and Portland.

PRITZKER SAYS TRUMP ORDERING 400 MEMBERS OF THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD TO ILLINOIS, OREGON AND OTHER LOCATIONS

President Donald Trump called for the additional support from cooperating states, saying that the troops would "protect federal workers and property from escalating threats."

Democratic governors, however, are pushing back. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the move "an invasion," and Oregon officials are seeking to block deployments through court orders.

"It started with federal agents. It will soon include deploying federalized members of the Illinois National Guard against our wishes, and it will now involve sending in another state’s military troops," Pritzker said.

Gov. Abbott at the border with the National Guard standing behind him.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visiting the border with the National Guard in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

CHICAGO ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS BLOCK VEHICLES, GET HIT WITH TEAR GAS AND PEPPER BALLS

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defended Trump’s decision, writing on X that he had "fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials."

He added that federal and state leaders must "either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let the Texas Guard do it," while praising the Guard’s "training, skill and expertise."

Gov. JB Pritzker next to President Donald Trump

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy 400 Texas National Guard troops to Illinois and Oregon. (Getty Images)

Legal challenges are continuing in some states, but in Texas, officials say they are ready. 

Abbott’s post has received millions of views within hours and struck a chord with supporters praising his decisive leadership.

As legal battles play out, the governor’s message remains simple: "Ever ready."

