88-year-old Democrat DC Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton ends re-election campaign

Washington, D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, an 88-year-old Democrat, will not pursue another term during the 2026 election.

Norton’s campaign filed a termination report with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hailed Norton's record in a post on Sunday.

"I want to congratulate Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton on a remarkable career. For 35 years, Congresswoman Norton has been our Warrior on the Hill - from securing shutdown protection for the city and the creation of DCTAG, to defeating continued attacks on Home Rule and leading historic votes in the House for DC Statehood. Her work embodies the unwavering resolve of a city that refuses to yield in its fight for equal representation," Bowser asserted in the post on X.

In a September Washington Post opinion piece, Donna Brazile, who has worked for Norton in the past, advocated for her to retire.

"It’s in her best interest, and the interest of D.C., for her to serve her current term but then end her extraordinary service in Congress and not seek reelection next year," Brazile wrote. "As I’ve told her in person, retirement from Congress is the right next chapter for her — and for the District."

Norton, who took office in 1991, has held the seat for three and a half decades.

Several people, including former Norton staffer Trent Holbrook, are running for the D.C. delegate slot.

"I think its evident that she’s not going to successfully run," Holbrook noted, according to a Washington Post report published earlier this month. "Congresswoman Norton is one of the most successful lawmakers in American history."

The D.C. delegate does not get to vote on legislation like regular representatives in the House, but can introduce legislation and sit on committees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report