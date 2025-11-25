Bowser ends decade-long reign as DC mayor after 3 terms in office, won't seek fourth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Tuesday she will not seek re-election for a fourth term, ending her decade-long reign in the nation's capital.

The Democrat, who previously represented the 4th ward as a member of the D.C. Council, shared the news in a video posted to social media.

"My fellow Washingtonians, for 10 years, you and I have worked together on an ambitious agenda to restore faith in our government and ensure that every D.C. resident gets the fair shot they deserve," Bowser said. "To keep that promise, we took big swings, keeping D.C. teams in D.C., raising enrollment and graduation rates in our schools, and investing more money in housing than any other city or state, creating 36,000 homes."

She added her administration drove unemployment to its lowest levels, achieved strong reserves and completed the largest infrastructure project in city history with the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

"We also brought our city back from the ravages of a global pandemic, and summoned our collective strength to stand tall against bullies who threaten our very autonomy, while preserving home rule. That is our North Star," Bowser said. "… Looking to the future, I know we've laid the groundwork for others to build upon, to reshape and grow D.C.'s economy, establish D.C. as the 51st state, and protect our investments in affordable housing, transportation, public safety and public schools.

"… When you placed your trust in me 10 years ago, you gave me an extraordinary opportunity to have a positive impact on my hometown. Every day since, I've cherished the opportunity and have happily given all my passion and energy to the job that I love. Together, you and I have built a legacy of success, of which I'm intensely proud, and for the next 12 months, let's run through the tape and keep winning for D.C."

The announcement came months after Bowser pushed back on President Donald Trump 's plans to deploy National Guard troops to restore public safety in the capital.

In August, she admitted the success of the federal crime crackdown , noting she appreciated the surge of officers that "enhance what [the Metropolitan Police Department] has been able to do in this city."

"Having more federal law enforcement officers on the street — [has led to] having more stops that got to illegal guns," Bowser said during a prior news conference. "We think that there is more accountability in the system, or at least perceived accountability in the system, that is driving down illegal behavior. We know that we have had fewer gun crimes, fewer homicides, and we have experienced an extreme reduction in carjackings."

However, she noted there was a "break in trust" between the community and police, criticizing the use of masked ICE agents in neighborhoods.

The next D.C. mayoral election will be held Nov. 3, 2026.

Axios reported last month D.C. Council members Kenyan McDuffie and Janeese Lewis George have been floating potential mayoral runs.

