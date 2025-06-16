Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Obama seems to swipe at Trump immigration crackdown, saying migrants 'treated as enemies'

Former president says that immigrants 'are being demonized'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Former President Barack Obama suggested in social media posts that immigrants are currently "being demonized and treated as enemies" in the U.S.

"Thirteen years ago, my administration acted to protect young people who were American in every single way but one: on paper," the Democrat said in social media posts on Sunday evening. 

"DACA was an example of how we can be a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws. And it’s an example worth remembering today, when families with similar backgrounds who just want to live, work, and support their communities, are being demonized and treated as enemies," the former president said, referring to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

OBAMA CALLED OUT BY PROGRESSIVES FOR NOT DOING ENOUGH TO COUNTER TRUMP

Left: President Donald Trump; Right: Former President Barack Obama

Left: President Donald Trump on June 14, 2025; Right: Former President Barack Obama on March 5, 2025. (Left: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Right: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

"We can fix our broken immigration system while still recognizing our common humanity and treating each other with dignity and respect. In fact, it’s the only way we ever will," Obama added.

Obama's comments come as the Trump administration has been cracking down on illegal immigration, working to secure the border and conduct a mass deportation effort.

In a Truth Social post two hours after Obama's tweet, Trump expressed support for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, commanding them to do everything they can to carry out the biggest mass deportation effort in history.

MICHELLE OBAMA PRAISES BARACK OBAMA'S PARENTING DESPITE THE ‘GRANDEUR’ OF HIS JOB

Trump says Americans can expect immigration raids similar to LA across the country Video

"Our Nation’s ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest Mass Deportation Operation of Illegal Aliens in History," Trump declared in the post. "ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History."

The president called for expanding efforts to deport illegal aliens from major U.S. cities. 

JOE MANCHIN DEMANDS DEMOCRATS ADMIT ‘DISGUSTING’ BORDER POLICY MISTAKE AS ANTI-ICE RIOTS ENGULF LOS ANGELES

Joe Manchin urges Democrats to admit mistake on immigration: 'Americans want a secure border' Video

"In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside. These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens," Trump declared in his post.

"Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the REMIGRATION of Aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of ANYONE who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States," Trump declared in another part of his lengthy post. "To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, GET THE JOB DONE!"

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics