You'll never believe how much these hot dogs at the F1 Miami Grand Prix are going for

When you're at a sporting event, few things will satisfy your hunger quite like a hot dog.

They're quick, easy to eat in the stands and cheap... unless you want one of the very special dogs that will be available at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Because if you want one of the offerings from a joint called Chèvre, you're going to need to fork over at least a crisp Ben Franklin.

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Actually, scratch that. I believe the Miami International Autodrome (otherwise known as the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot) is cashless, but you know what I mean...

Chèvre is a cheese and sandwich shop that has gone viral thanks to some pretty wild offerings, one of which is the "Golden Glizzy."

This is a wagyu beef hot dog, topped with a full tin of caviar, crème fraîche and gold. It was launched at the Miami Open this year, and now it's coming to the restaurant's locations for race week and to the track itself.

Better yet, it's bringing some friends along: the Golddigger sandwich and the Foodgod Edition hot dog.

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It all looks delicious, and I'm sure it is, but I always have a hard time getting expensive hot dogs to compute in my brain.

I get that this one is made with wagyu beef, but I'm not sure the majority of people could tell the difference between wagyu beef in hot dog form and a $1.50 Costco dog.

Plus, I have yet to be convinced that you can do better than topping a hot dog with yellow mustard, onions and maybe relish. I'm not one of the militant anti-ketchup on hot dogs people, but frankly, I will think less of you if I catch you drowning your dog with Heinz.

I know at least one person is currently reading this and screaming "CHILI CHEESE!" at their phone, computer or tablet, but it's too messy for a sporting event.

Yeah, I said it. Come at me...

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But, hot dog preferences aside, this is Formula 1, for better or worse, and that's why this will be a success.

Some of us like Formula 1 for the racing, others go just for the glitz, glamour and gold-topped glizzies.