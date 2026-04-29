Young Flyers fans gives Penguins star Evgeni Malkin a perfect Philly welcome before crucial Game 6

The Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins have played one of the most intense series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far, and that intensity isn't limited to the ice.

The fans are getting into it too...

Even Philly's youngest hockey fans.

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Now, it's no secret that Philadelphia fans have a bit of a reputation, much of it earned. I mean, as far as I'm aware, there is only one city that ever greased the light poles downtown after a Super Bowl win.

But hey, they're passionate, and it's great to see that passion starting young.

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This series — and for the better part of 20 years — one of the most despised Penguins in the City of Brotherly Love is Evgeni Malkin.

Well, when the Pens pulled up to Xfinity Mobile Arena before Game 6, a youngster was waiting to give No. 71 a piece of his mind.

A proud Philly dad is wiping a tear from his eye just off camera.

First of all, top-notch work from the Penguins social team capturing that. I mean, catching Flyers fans telling visiting players, especially Penguins players, that they suck, isn't exactly the hardest thing to find.

But to capture that moment and share it?

That's (black and) gold, Jerry!

Of course, the Penguins must be feeling alright walking into enemy territory because, despite trailing in the series 3-2, they battled back from a 3-0 deficit.

That means for Game 6, the pressure is squarely on the shoulders of the much younger, much less experienced Philadelphia Flyers.

That said, this is a Flyers team that has already demonstrated that they know how to deal with pressure. They had less than a 4% chance of even making the postseason back in March, but had an end-of-the-season for the ages to punch their ticket as the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division.

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If the Flyers can get the job done, they'll face the impressive Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

But if they can't, the series will return to Pittsburgh for Game 7.