Brady Tkachuk addresses trade rumors (again) after Senators playoff exit

Now that the Ottawa Senators' season is over, it's time to move on from the drama that plagued them for much of the year...

Just kidding, it's still going.

On Wednesday, the team held its breakup day after getting swept by the really impressive Carolina Hurricanes, and one of the biggest moments came from captain Brady Tkachuk.

It had been an interesting year for the American-born captain who had to deal with multiple off-ice distractions — many, like his dad's comments on players' toughness and Team USA's trip to the White House, were wildly overblown — and that led to an influx of trade rumors.

Those ramped up after Ottawa was completely manhandled by the Canes, and never held the lead at any point in the series.

"Well, I mean, of course, I wasn’t here for, you know, everybody’s meetings and the other day, and so I haven’t had the chance to talk to Steve (Staios, Senators GM)," Tkachuk said. "But I mean, I feel like I’ve answered this hundreds of times, that none of that I feel like I’ve never shown, I’ve never said, none of those things ever came out of my mouth.

"And quite honestly, it’s just getting frustrating," he continued. "It’s becoming a distraction and, ’cause I’ve, I have been fully committed to this team, to the city, and it’s just becoming a distraction, frustrating to deal with."

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I find this whole thing fascinating.

First of all, no, it was not a great series for the Senators, but have you watched the Hurricanes? Their goaltending may be a bit of a question mark, but Rod Brind'Amour has those fellas playing so well that Ottawa never really stood a chance.

So, while it's disappointing, I think there's plenty of reason to think the team is headed in the right direction if you're Brady Tkachuk.

But the media can't help but keep bringing these rumors and other distractions up to him over and over, even when he expresses his commitment to the team.

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He alluded to it in that answer. It's getting frustrating.

In fact, not only has Tkachuk shot down these rumors, but Staios had as well just days after the Senators were eliminated, calling the trade rumors "nonsense," per The Big Lead.

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So, could all this questioning finally make Tkachuk say, "That's it, get me out of here"?

We'll keep an eye on it, because if that happens, there will be no shortage of teams willing to cut a deal.