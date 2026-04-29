Stephen A Smith refuses to back down from LeBron James feud, calls courtside confrontation unfair

If you’re looking for a warm-and-fuzzy reconciliation between the King and the Screaming A. Smith, don’t hold your breath.

The latest chapter in the LeBron versus Stephen A. Smith saga just dropped on Logan Paul’s "Impaulsive" podcast, and Smith brought a flamethrower.

Speaking with the Paul brother, Smith made it clear that LeBron’s attempt to paint him as someone who attacks children was a bridge too far.

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"It was very disrespectful. I thought it was very unfair to me. I never did what he implied that I did. That was my issue," Smith told Paul. "It was clear when he rolled up on me that he thought I went after his son to get at him because I critique him. I would never do that. I wouldn’t go after somebody’s kid. I would never do that. To paint that narrative just because you don’t like the fact I don’t view you as the GOAT really pissed me off."

For those who spent 2025 living under a rock, LeBron James hijacked a Lakers vs. Knicks game with a courtside confrontation where James hurled some NSFW words at the ESPN host.

Smith had previously delivered a rant about Bronny's NBA qualifications, and LeBron seemed to think Smith was picking on a kid to get at the father.

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Smith’s theory is that LeBron is playing a PR game.

By making it about his son, LeBron wins sympathy from casual fans.

But Smith is making it a point of personal honor. He isn’t backing down from the idea that he can critique a professional athlete, even a bench jockey like Bronny.

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On the bright side for Smith, he's still getting paid millions to scream into a camera and show up courtside to stir drama.

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