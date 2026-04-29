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Stephen A Smith refuses to back down from LeBron James feud, calls courtside confrontation unfair

The ESPN host addressed the Lakers courtside confrontation on Logan Paul's podcast

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
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If you’re looking for a warm-and-fuzzy reconciliation between the King and the Screaming A. Smith, don’t hold your breath.

The latest chapter in the LeBron versus Stephen A. Smith saga just dropped on Logan Paul’s "Impaulsive" podcast, and Smith brought a flamethrower.

Stephen A. Smith standing courtside at a basketball game in Los Angeles

Stephen A. Smith attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 6, 2025. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Speaking with the Paul brother, Smith made it clear that LeBron’s attempt to paint him as someone who attacks children was a bridge too far.

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"It was very disrespectful. I thought it was very unfair to me. I never did what he implied that I did. That was my issue," Smith told Paul. "It was clear when he rolled up on me that he thought I went after his son to get at him because I critique him. I would never do that. I wouldn’t go after somebody’s kid. I would never do that. To paint that narrative just because you don’t like the fact I don’t view you as the GOAT really pissed me off."

Stephen A. Smith (C) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on March 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith (C) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on March 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

For those who spent 2025 living under a rock, LeBron James hijacked a Lakers vs. Knicks game with a courtside confrontation where James hurled some NSFW words at the ESPN host.

Smith had previously delivered a rant about Bronny's NBA qualifications, and LeBron seemed to think Smith was picking on a kid to get at the father.

NBA LEGEND CHIDES LAKERS FOR HOW THEY'VE HANDLED BRONNY JAMES: 'IT'S A BAD LOOK'

Smith’s theory is that LeBron is playing a PR game.

By making it about his son, LeBron wins sympathy from casual fans.

LeBron James wearing number 23 jersey reacts during basketball game at Crypto.com Arena

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 18, 2025. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

But Smith is making it a point of personal honor. He isn’t backing down from the idea that he can critique a professional athlete, even a bench jockey like Bronny.

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On the bright side for Smith, he's still getting paid millions to scream into a camera and show up courtside to stir drama.

Bronny James and LeBron James warming up on basketball court

Bronny James and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up before their game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif., on Oct. 6, 2024. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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