Scottie Scheffler backs Jim Furyk as U.S. Ryder Cup captain, but words only matter so much

Shock and anger are the two emotions that most on the outside looking in would use to describe their feelings toward Jim Furyk being named U.S. Ryder Cup captain for 2027. Scottie Scheffler, who will likely be the most important player inside the U.S. team room next fall, sees the situation differently.

The most common gripe with Furyk being named Ryder Cup captain is that we've already seen that movie before, and it was unwatchable horror from an American point of view.

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In 2018, Furyk captained the Americans in France, and his team was embarrassed from start to finish, ultimately falling to Team Europe 17.5-10.5. Furyk's four captain's picks that year included Tiger Woods, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. Finau went 2-1-0 in the event, while the other three players posted a combined record of 0-9-0.

Scheffler was not a member of that U.S. team. In fact, when the massacre in France took place, he was still over three years away from picking up his first PGA Tour victory and eventually becoming the No. 1 player in the world, a position he's held for 189 consecutive weeks.

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Scheffler has, however, played in the three Ryder Cups that followed France, including the U.S. defeat at Bethpage Black in 2025, and he made it clear that he's seen enough from Furyk to know he's a valiant leader.

"Yeah, Jim and Tabitha [Furyk's wife] both are really, they're great people. Jim is a really, really good leader. He's extremely organized in the way he does things," Scheffler said ahead of this week's Cadillac Championship.

"I think with Jim you just have so much experience across so many team events whether it's playing or being a captain. The guy's been on those teams for seems like for forever. He had such a long career out here and was so good for a long time that he played on a bunch and then he's such a great guy that he's been a captain and assistant captain on 'em as well. I think he brings a lot of knowledge and experience to the table. He has a way that he likes to do things and he's very experienced and in that role and I think he's going to do a great job."

Furyk and the U.S. team will have their hands full in 2027 with the Ryder Cup being held at Adare Manor in Ireland. Not only have the Americans won just three of the last 12 editions of the biennial event, but they haven't won on foreign soil since 1993.

There isn't a world in which Scheffler, or any other U.S. team member, is going to speak negatively of Furyk heading into the event. Having said that, with Scheffler having the No. 1 next to his name and stepping into a Ryder Cup veteran role in '27 for his fourth Ryder Cup appearance, his words carry plenty of weight.

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When it's all said and done, words don't matter; only results do, and Scheffler hasn't managed to find a consistent footing during past Ryder Cups while putting together a record of 3-6-3 in his 12 matches.