Gronk is back to partying, officially extends an invitation to the reinvented Bill Belichick

Just imagine Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski smashing vodka Red Bulls and partying it up. It could happen if Rob Gronkowski can talk his old coach into going out.

During a stop on the "4th & South" podcast with Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette, Gronk covered a variety of partying topics, including calling Tom Brady and Bill Belichick "party poopers" during their time in New England, but now that everyone is retired, the game has officially changed.

"I would invite Bill now. 100%," Gronk, 36, said of his former head coach who's now all about living the college lifestyle with his 20-something girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

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After a self-imposed quiet period, Gronk says he's ready to have some fun again. "I'm back in the party game a little bit. I just had [Gronk's] Beach last week. Official party at WrestleMania. I turned it up a little bit," the future Hall of Fame tight end continued. "I used to go like to that level (Gronk raises his hand over his head) like hammered, like 15 drinks."

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"Out-of-control dancing for like four hours. And then I had to turn it off. I had to get away from it because I only knew how to turn it up so high, but it was kind of hurting me. I was getting too old where I couldn't recover. But now I'm back in the game where I know how to get to the level where I just need to get to. It's not too much. So I'm back in the game now, baby."

How is he so sure? Gronk says it came to him one morning after returning to the party scene. "All right, I know how to party again," he told himself.

Bill isn't the only member of the New England Patriots dynasty who is having a good time these days. Gronk points to Brady as a guy who went through the "party pooper" stage only to live it up in retirement. "Rob, don't go out tonight. We got a game tomorrow," Brady would tell Gronk.

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Now?

"He's the one out every night!" Gronk argued.