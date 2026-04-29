Kentucky basketball fans are melting down after losing top recruit to Kansas

Things aren't going too well for the Kentucky Wildcats' basketball program these days.

I don't want you to feel bad for them or anything. This is Kentucky we are talking about, after all, but relative to the success they've experienced in the past, it's safe to say the current regime in Lexington is falling well short of the expectations placed upon them by Big Blue Nation.

Most programs would be more than happy with 22 wins and being a bad second half away from the Sweet 16, but most programs aren't the Kentucky Wildcats.

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Fans had some reason for optimism, though, as the nation's top-ranked recruit, Tyran Stokes, was set to announce where he would be playing basketball for the next semester and a half before inevitably jumping to the NBA on Tuesday, and Wildcats fans were fairly confident they would secure his services.

It's hard to blame them, since the coaches had him on campus last and were even willing to add his high school assistant coach, former NBA guard Jamal Crawford, to the Kentucky staff.

It felt like the planets were aligning for Big Blue Nation to finally get some good news, and the mood on social media was cautiously optimistic.

And the winner is...

KENTUCKY SURVIVES SANTA CLARA IN OVERTIME THRILLER AFTER OTEGA OWEH'S MIRACLE BUZZER-BEATER

"Oh no, we suck again!"

The hits just keep on coming for the Wildcats, and this was a player they could not afford to lose after saying goodbye to key contributors like Mouhamed Dioubate and Denzel Aberdeen by way of the transfer portal.

Naturally, the Kentucky fans who had parked themselves on social media Wednesday afternoon awaiting the news were none too pleased when they realized Stokes would be heading to Lawrence for the fall.

"Trash." "Circus." "Clown show."

I know it may seem a little extreme to get this bent out of shape over one recruit, but this is the best player in high school right now. A potential game-changer for next season.

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In addition to that, it's indicative of a bigger problem in Lexington right now.

Mark Pope and his staff have no one to pivot to now, and have already hemorrhaged talent this offseason, and it might be the final piece of proof that Pope is in way over his head.

It's easy to point and laugh at BBN (Lord knows I have); however, I don't think that's appropriate here.

Kentucky fans have crazy high standards for their coach, but those standards aren't unrealistic.

They expect excellence because they've seen it before, and I can't knock them for demanding the same from Pope.

If this were an isolated incident, I would understand dunking on these fans, but this seems to be a symptom of a larger issue.

Pope might want to start looking for a good realtor in the Lexington area, because unless he gets this thing seriously turned around, he won't be long for this job.