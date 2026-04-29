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Kentucky basketball fans are melting down after losing top recruit to Kansas

Mark Pope might want to start looking for some good realtors

By Austin Perry OutKick
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John Calipari discusses decision to leave Kentucky for Arkansas Video

John Calipari discusses decision to leave Kentucky for Arkansas

Legendary college basketball coach John Calipari appears on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" to talk about his decision to leave Kentucky.

Things aren't going too well for the Kentucky Wildcats' basketball program these days.

I don't want you to feel bad for them or anything. This is Kentucky we are talking about, after all, but relative to the success they've experienced in the past, it's safe to say the current regime in Lexington is falling well short of the expectations placed upon them by Big Blue Nation.

Most programs would be more than happy with 22 wins and being a bad second half away from the Sweet 16, but most programs aren't the Kentucky Wildcats.

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Head coach Mark Pope standing on the court during a basketball game at Rupp Arena

Head coach Mark Pope of the Kentucky Wildcats watches the court during a game against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on March 7, 2026. (Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire)

Fans had some reason for optimism, though, as the nation's top-ranked recruit, Tyran Stokes, was set to announce where he would be playing basketball for the next semester and a half before inevitably jumping to the NBA on Tuesday, and Wildcats fans were fairly confident they would secure his services.

It's hard to blame them, since the coaches had him on campus last and were even willing to add his high school assistant coach, former NBA guard Jamal Crawford, to the Kentucky staff.

It felt like the planets were aligning for Big Blue Nation to finally get some good news, and the mood on social media was cautiously optimistic.

And the winner is...

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"Oh no, we suck again!"

The hits just keep on coming for the Wildcats, and this was a player they could not afford to lose after saying goodbye to key contributors like Mouhamed Dioubate and Denzel Aberdeen by way of the transfer portal.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaking at a press conference at Fiserv Forum

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during an NCAA Tournament First Round Practice press conference at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., on March 20, 2025. (Jeff Hanisch/Imagn Images)

Naturally, the Kentucky fans who had parked themselves on social media Wednesday afternoon awaiting the news were none too pleased when they realized Stokes would be heading to Lawrence for the fall.

"Trash." "Circus." "Clown show."

I know it may seem a little extreme to get this bent out of shape over one recruit, but this is the best player in high school right now. A potential game-changer for next season.

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In addition to that, it's indicative of a bigger problem in Lexington right now.

Mark Pope and his staff have no one to pivot to now, and have already hemorrhaged talent this offseason, and it might be the final piece of proof that Pope is in way over his head.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressing crowd inside Rupp Arena

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addresses the crowd inside Rupp Arena before the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on March 16, 2025. (Scott Utterback/Courier Journal)

It's easy to point and laugh at BBN (Lord knows I have); however, I don't think that's appropriate here.

Kentucky fans have crazy high standards for their coach, but those standards aren't unrealistic.

They expect excellence because they've seen it before, and I can't knock them for demanding the same from Pope.

If this were an isolated incident, I would understand dunking on these fans, but this seems to be a symptom of a larger issue.

Pope might want to start looking for a good realtor in the Lexington area, because unless he gets this thing seriously turned around, he won't be long for this job.

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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