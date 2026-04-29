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Jordon Hudson wants in on the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini drama

Chris Simms was about to share what coaches and their wives told him before Mike Florio stopped the conversation

By Sean Joseph OutKick
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Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini's Cheating Scandal Just EXPLODED As More Evidence Comes Out Video

Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini's Cheating Scandal Just EXPLODED As More Evidence Comes Out

Dakich breaks down the viral Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini photos and investigates whether the fallout led to the Patriots' recent statement on mandated counseling.

Jordon Hudson was up late on Tuesday night, most likely well after her 74-year-old boyfriend’s bedtime, looking for answers. Answers involving the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini scandal.

JORDON HUDSON AIMS FIERY MESSAGE AT CRITICS AFTER CHEERLEADING TRIUMPH

The 25-year-old knows a thing or two about relationships in the public eye. Particularly ones surrounding the sport of football given the attention she’s received for dating Bill Belichick.

Jordon Hudson posing at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill North Carolina

Jordon Hudson poses for a photo before the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Oct. 25, 2025. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Hudson called out Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio for shutting down a discussion about Vrabel and Russini on his show. Chris Simms, who has since been relieved of his "Football Night in America" duties, was about to share what he had been told by coaches and their wives about the drama when Florio stopped it.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

There’s been speculation, on social media anyway, that Simms attempting to discuss what he was hearing from coaches and their wives led to his removal from the "Sunday Night Football" pregame show.

Jordon Hudson standing at Kenan Memorial Stadium during a football game

Jordon Hudson attends the game between the Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Oct. 4, 2025. (Lance King/Getty Images)

That’s where Jordon, not one to shy away from controversy, inserted herself into things by asking, "We’re not talking about this? Why not, @ProFootballTalk?" She even poked fun at herself with a meme of her during Belichick’s incredible CBS interview.

Who could forget that instant classic? Not me and not Jordon.

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She might be busy dragging the legendary head coach out to adult cheerleading competitions, but she’s not too busy to get in on the Vrabel-Russini drama and for that we thank her. What else is she supposed to do with her free time? Dinner’s at 4:30 and bedtime’s no later than 8 for Bill.

Florio hasn’t responded to Jordon’s question on Twitter. The Vrabel and Russini drama continues. Just when you thought news of an alleged Spotify playlist was going to be the last of it, something else pops up.

We have Jordon Hudson, her unique perspective as the girlfriend of a former Patriots head coach, and her willingness to ask the tough questions to thank for extending this offseason drama another day.

Head coach Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson standing on the sidelines at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jordon Hudson watch before the game against the Richmond Spiders at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Sept. 13, 2025. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Sean Joseph is a writer for OutKick.

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