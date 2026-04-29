Stars captain Jamie Benn gets a surprising fine for a controversial Game 5 cross-check

One of the best series of this first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars, but the intensity is now going to cost Stars captain Jamie Benn some money.

But not that much in the grand scheme of things.

We all knew the Minnesota-Dallas series would be a doozy. I mean, it's so good on paper that it had people wondering if we need to revamp the Stanley Cup Playoffs format because the two teams are too good to meet in the opening round.

It turns out, everyone was right. It has been a great series, with the Wild leading 3-2 after winning Game 5.

That game featured some rough stuff when Benn was on the receiving end of a high hit from Minnesota's Ryan Hartman.

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Benn wasn't happy about it, and he hopped up and clobbered Hartman with a cross-check to the side of the head.

Both players got penalties on the play.

That left people wondering whether the Stars could be without their captain in a must-win Game 6 in St. Paul.

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On Wednesday, we got our answer:

...Really?

I'll be honest, I thought a suspension was coming, and Benn's play has been controversial all series long.

In fact, there was another incident in Game 2 where Benn hit Minnesota's Matt Boldy up high.

I think the play on Hartman was suspension worthy. At least a game, especially since Benn has a record. Back in 2023, he was suspended during the playoffs for a vicious cross-check to the head of Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.

But nope, $2,600.

Don't get me wrong, that's far from nothing... but Benn is on a one-year deal worth $1 million, and has estimated career earnings of over $100 million, per Puckpedia.

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So, I think he'll just see that as the cost of doing business.

Not exactly much of a punishment or deterrent, is it?