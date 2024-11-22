Expand / Collapse search
F1 legend Mario Andretti talks American drivers, constructors getting back onto grid ahead of Las Vegas GP

Andretti spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ryan Gaydos
LAS VEGAS – Mario Andretti is only one of two American drivers to win a Formula 1 World Championship and the last one to accomplish it in 1978.

In that 1978 season, Formula 1 had two Grand Prix races in the United States. The first was early in the year in Long Beach, California, and the second took place in Watkins Glen, New York. 

The U.S. later dropped off the F1 calendar altogether before finally finding a home in Austin, Texas, at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

This weekend, race fans have flocked to Las Vegas for the third U.S. event of the year, and F1 has seen an immense popularity turnaround. The Las Vegas Strip transformed into an epic street race filled with glitz and glamor not seen anywhere else on the schedule.

Mario Andretti points

Former IndyCar Series driver Mario Andretti reacts before the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 28, 2023. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

For Andretti, it’s music to his ears.

"To me, when I hear that, ‘growth,’ it’s music to my ears," the racing legend told Fox News Digital in an interview. "Obviously, because it’s no secret how much I love Formula 1 and what it meant to me over the years and still does. To see that it captures this imagination of American race fans, I think it’s great. I mean, it started out with having a proper home in today’s world at COTA in Austin and with that investment and that facility. That assured the future.

"Then, of course, Miami coming along and now what was invested in Las Vegas. It’s just unbelievable the way the city embraced this event. I was just there, and even from last year when I saw the magnitude of construction, everything that’s going on and, of course, even the paddock — it’s there.

"It’s not something to dismantle after the events. It’s a long-term commitment. Promotion, promotion, promotion worked because the interest is at a high level, and that’s a beautiful thing to see. But the way Vegas is hosting this event is spectacular."

The big difference between last year’s race and this year’s event when it comes to the grid is the lack of an American driver.

Carlos Sainz near the spehere

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain drives past the Sphere during a practice session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Logan Sargeant was replaced at Williams Racing with up-and-comer Franco Colapinto following a series of struggles.

Andretti said for F1 to be popular in America, there doesn’t necessarily have to be an American driver in the field or even another American constructor, but it wouldn’t hurt.

"It doesn’t have to be, but I don’t think it would hurt to have more American involvement directly," he said. "I know Haas has a team there, but I think the important part is the driver is even more important than the team. But another American manufacturer and all that sort of thing I think can only add to the interest. 

"Let’s face it, being an international sport as Formula 1 is, when it’s in your own country, (for example) when they’re in Italy, Ferrari is all over. And you like to see it when you’re in America, you’d love to watch Cadillac."

Logan Sargeant talks

Williams driver Logan Sargeant addresses the media in advance of the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., May 2, 2024. (John David Mercer/USA Today Sports)

Rumors have run rampant about General Motors vying for a team in F1, which would add two more drivers to the 20-racer field.

Andretti Global has inched closer to the finish line in that respect after Michael Andretti’s role in the company being scaled back. Michael is Mario’s son.

The situation appeared to have changed when Dan Towriss took over as majority owner of Andretti Global.

So, just how close is a new American-based F1 team to joining the sport?

"Well, it’s a work in progress, and no question about it," Mario Andretti said. "I have every reason to feel very optimistic about it."

While teams decide what they will do for the next few years, McLaren could be on the verge of its first constructors' championships since 1998.

"I love that," Andretti said. "I raced with Bruce McLaren way back and what McLaren as a brand accomplished in Formula 1 is enviable. And to see them come back with Zak Brown at the head of it and aligning himself with young drivers, potential winners on both sides, fighting for a constructors' championship and bringing in (team principal) Andrea Stella to run the team and all that were brilliant moves that he made. A lot of credit from me goes to him.

Mario Andretti in the garage

Mario Andretti looks out on the track May 17, 2024, during Fast Friday ahead of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Gary Mook/For IndyStar/USA Today Network)

"You can see it’s all about just bringing everything together. I don’t know anyone who loves the sport as much as Zak Brown himself. He’s very engaged, and it’s really great to see that success."

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen could win the drivers’ championship for the fourth consecutive season if he finishes in front of McLaren’s Lando Norris or if Norris fails to score any points as he did last year in Las Vegas.

Andretti said Verstappen is capable of getting it done.

