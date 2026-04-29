Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola has the chance to do the funniest thing (again)

With the recent news out of Lubbock that transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby may potentially miss the 2026 season due to impermissible gambling, Red Raider fans are no doubt scrambling to try to find a positive spin to their offseason.

After all, Tech dumped a ton of money into the transfer portal to try to capitalize on the momentum from a great 2025 season, and a lot of that capital was spent on Sorsby himself, so not having a signal caller to rely on going into the meat of a supposed "championship window" has to sting.

One person who is certainly keeping his eye on the way things are playing out in West Texas is none other than former Nebraska and current Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola.

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I'm sure you're probably thinking, "What does a quarterback halfway across the country possibly have to do with Texas Tech and their roster concerns?"

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Well, I'm glad you asked, hypothetical reader.

I've written about this in the past — as have many others — but Raiola fancies himself a bit of a "cosplayer," and his favorite character to play dress-up as is superstar Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Uncanny, isn't it?

As it just so happens, Mahomes' alma mater is Texas Tech, the very same Texas Tech who is in desperate need of a quarterback.

This situation is tailor-made for the Oregon signal caller to complete the final step in becoming a true Patrick Mahomes impersonator.

And, yes, it's true there is no spring transfer portal window this season, but come on, be real here.

If guys can file a preliminary injunction to get a sixth year of eligibility because they had the sniffles their sophomore year, or if G-League players can suit up for Alabama in the middle of the season, then Raiola can certainly find a friendly judge to let him live out his dream of playing real-life Road to Glory mode as Patrick Mahomes.

I'm not the only one who had this idea when the Sorsby news broke, either.

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Oh yeah, this is absolutely happening.

Fulfill your destiny, Dylan. Become the Mahomes mascot you've always wanted to be!