Trevor Bauer says he'd play in MLB for 'free,' so we asked all 30 teams why he isn't back in the big leagues

If there’s one thing that’s consistent across Major League Baseball, it’s that teams are always looking to save money on high-end talent.

The most valuable commodity in the modern game is a young, cost-controlled star, someone who will provide production that far exceeds his salary. You’d think then, that a dream scenario for an MLB team would be a player with an extraordinary track record and resume willing to pitch essentially for "free."

That’s exactly what former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer has offered to do. The 35-year-old told OutKick’s Dan Dakich in a new interview that he’s told teams he’ll do whatever it takes to get back to the big leagues, including donating his salary to a team’s foundation.

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"I’ve offered to play for free. I’ve offered to go to the minor leagues. I’ve offered to literally donate my entire salary back to the team’s foundation, to play literally for zero dollars," Bauer said. "I’ve offered to give up control of my social media if that’s what’s the problem. I’ve offered to not make content. I’ve offered to do really whatever."

And yet, Bauer is currently playing for the Long Island Ducks in the independent leagues. How could a team refuse his offer to play for "literally" nothing? Well, we asked them.

MLB teams won’t answer why Bauer remains unsigned

"It just doesn’t feel like anything that I do is going to be sufficient," Bauer continued, "no matter how well I pitch or what I say or don’t say or whatever."

And based on the response we got, he might be right. OutKick reached out to public relations or media departments for all 30 Major League Baseball teams this week with several questions.

We asked whether they’d received the offer and discussed it internally. We asked if there were any specific reasons or organizational limitations that have prevented them from pursuing or signing Bauer in 2026. And we asked whether they viewed Bauer as one of the best available pitching options who’s not already on a team.

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Those are the fundamental questions impacting his ability to return to MLB, right? As of time of publishing, not one of them answered. And it fits into Bauer’s frustrations. He was never charged with a crime, never arrested for anything. Bauer’s also spoken about the fact that his settlement with the woman who accused him involved her owing him money, not the other way around.

While he did receive a suspension from the league, it was reduced years ago and other players have received lengthy suspensions and returned, including Aroldis Chapman, who’s still a highly-paid closer, a decade later.

Trevor Bauer is still just 35 years old, and pitched with some success in other international leagues. And again, with an offer to play for free, there’s little-to-no risk to giving him a shot to prove whether he can still get big-league hitters out. The only risk? Upsetting sportswriters who don’t like him, and receiving criticism from fans who’ve ignored the facts and full story.

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Which is why the silence is deafening. Teams have spent $30 million on players who’ve succeeded in other leagues, like the Toronto Blue Jays with Cody Ponce. Ponce pitched two innings this season, before going down with a season-ending knee injury. They were willing to risk $30 million on Ponce. Why not $0 on Bauer?

The fact that they won’t tell us is the answer.