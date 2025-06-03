LA court orders Trevor Bauer's accuser to pay him over $300K for settlement violation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered the woman who accused former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault to pay more than $300,000 for violating the terms of a settlement agreement on Monday.

Lindsey Hill accused Bauer of sexual assault in 2021, leading to an MLB investigation that resulted in a massive suspension for Bauer. They would ultimately settle their lawsuits in 2023, with Bauer suing Hill for defamation, while she sued for assault and sexual battery.

It was agreed that neither party would pay the other, but that changed after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Crowley ordered Hill to pay Bauer $309,832.02. This comes after Hill’s attorneys told Bauer’s attorneys in an email that she would receive $300,000 from her insurance policy.

Bauer is to receive $220,000 for damages, while attorney fees ($68,939.55), interest ($16,634.52) and costs ($4,257.95) bring the grand total to more than $309,000.

Hill breached their settlement agreement with each other by discussing Bauer on podcasts and in public appearances, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Bauer sued Hill in October, when the suit cited 21 claims on a podcast or social media, which were all alleged violations of their settlement agreement that prohibited her from saying Bauer or any representative "paid her any money as consideration for the settlement." Hill never contested or responded to the suit from Bauer.

In turn, Crowley granted Bauer a default victory after Hill’s attorneys told Bauer’s attorneys they had not made a strong enough case in February, and then, did not justify their fees in April.

While she has been ordered to pay Bauer, Hill went on a social media rant saying she would not oblige by the court’s decision.

"Here’s all I’m gonna say – HE WILL NEVER SEE A CENT FROM ME AND HE KNOWS THIS," Hill posted on X with a heart emoji. "I was awarded 300k over what he did to me in 2021, and I refused to participate in this suit in any way shape or form. He will never see a cent. I refuse to give him money or my sanity. Love yall!"

Bauer’s agent, Rachel Luba, clapped back with her own post on her X account after seeing Hill’s response.

"Note: I’m not sure she understands how the law works," Luba wrote. "Despite her claims, she doesn’t get to decide whether she pays him or not – Bauer will be able to garnish her wages and seize any assets. Additionally, she cannot appeal when she simply chose not to participate and defend herself against the lawsuit (which was very black and white to begin with and she stood zero chance to win regardless). Lastly, any money she conned from her insurance company initially was paid (because) they simply wanted to get the hell out of it (because) it was a losing case for them…"

Hill responded, "Oh sissy, when you battle a sociopath for years on end, you set your life up to not have your name tied to any assets. In terms of garnishing wages, ain’t gonna happen baby – catch me if you can. So sorry I won’t be contributing to your date night fund."

Bauer is currently pitching in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League. He has been out of MLB for the past four years due to the sexual assault allegations that led to a 324-game suspension by MLB, but it was later reduced to 194 games after an appeal.

His suspension may be up, but no MLB team has brought Bauer back into the fold. Bauer has never been one to shy away from sharing his thoughts, and he was not going to in this case.

Bauer suggested this past August that MLB is the reason he cannot sign with another team – not because a team does not believe his talent is still there to perform at the big-league level.

He most recently called out MLB after Pete Rose and other deceased former ballplayers were taken off the league’s permanently ineligible list.

"So, since Pete is welcome back now, does that go for everyone who has been blackballed?" Bauer asked on X. "Or do you actually have to be guilty of something to qualify for that?"

