Odell Beckham told Giants coach he's ready to 'go out on my sword' to earn roster spot

The New York Giants have officially hopped into the DeLorean.

Odell Beckham Jr. is back in Big Blue, and the stakes are seemingly higher than his superstar first stint with New York.

Beckham is guaranteed nothing this time around, and he knows it.

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Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Beckham continued to express gratitude for the reunion while also embracing an underdog mentality.

"I like it this way," Beckham said regarding his lack of a guaranteed roster spot.

"I feel like it's going to elevate me, bring me up to have to earn it."

Beckham is competing for snaps against fellow veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios.

The Giants' depth chart quickly turned into a proving ground for past-their-prime wideouts ... wading in real "unc"ertain waters.

But Beckham is leaning directly into the grind.

The former Pro Bowler revealed he has already had frank conversations with new head coach John Harbaugh about his uncertain status on the roster.

ODELL BECKHAM JR SIGNS WITH GIANTS IN BIG BLUE REUNION

When Harbaugh bluntly told him, "I don't want to bring you here and have to cut you," Beckham’s response was confident.

"I'm going out on my sword either way it goes," Beckham responded. "If that's what you have to do when you see that I'm not at my best or not fit, then by all means, I'm good with it."

Realistically, his greatest asset to the franchise might be his ability to mentor young star Malik Nabers, who shares his explosive LSU pedigree.

Beckham openly admitted he wants to guide the wideout, acknowledging his own turbulent history in the spotlight.

"Trust me, I know all the things to do and I know the things not to do," Beckham said.

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Whether he secures a spot on the 53-man roster or goes out on his sword, his final ride in New York will be must-see football.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela