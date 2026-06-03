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Odell Beckham told Giants coach he's ready to 'go out on my sword' to earn roster spot

Beckham is competing for snaps against JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios on a loaded depth chart

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
Former Chicago White Sox catcher AJ Pierzynski talking during an interview

Former Chicago White Sox catcher AJ Pierzynski discussed Freddie Freeman during an appearance on OutKick's "Don't @ Me With Dan Dakich." (Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Giants have officially hopped into the DeLorean.

Odell Beckham Jr. is back in Big Blue, and the stakes are seemingly higher than his superstar first stint with New York.

Beckham is guaranteed nothing this time around, and he knows it.

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Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Beckham continued to express gratitude for the reunion while also embracing an underdog mentality.

"I like it this way," Beckham said regarding his lack of a guaranteed roster spot.

"I feel like it's going to elevate me, bring me up to have to earn it."

Odell Beckham Jr. catching football under pressure from Isaiah Johnson during game.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. makes a catch despite pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Isaiah Johnson in the first quarter. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com)

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrating after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game at Levi's Stadium

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a 10-yard touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 12, 2018. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Beckham is competing for snaps against fellow veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios.

The Giants' depth chart quickly turned into a proving ground for past-their-prime wideouts ... wading in real "unc"ertain waters.

But Beckham is leaning directly into the grind.

The former Pro Bowler revealed he has already had frank conversations with new head coach John Harbaugh about his uncertain status on the roster.

ODELL BECKHAM JR SIGNS WITH GIANTS IN BIG BLUE REUNION

When Harbaugh bluntly told him, "I don't want to bring you here and have to cut you," Beckham’s response was confident.

"I'm going out on my sword either way it goes," Beckham responded. "If that's what you have to do when you see that I'm not at my best or not fit, then by all means, I'm good with it."

Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley greeting each other during warm ups at Bank of America Stadium

Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants greet each other during warm ups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Oct. 7, 2018. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Realistically, his greatest asset to the franchise might be his ability to mentor young star Malik Nabers, who shares his explosive LSU pedigree.

Beckham openly admitted he wants to guide the wideout, acknowledging his own turbulent history in the spotlight.

"Trust me, I know all the things to do and I know the things not to do," Beckham said.

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Whether he secures a spot on the 53-man roster or goes out on his sword, his final ride in New York will be must-see football.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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