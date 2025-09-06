Expand / Collapse search
California

Transgender athlete fires back at critics as spotlight increases on girls' volleyball participation

Hernandez's participation in girls' sports has caused a nationwide controversy

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
High school volleyball player opens up about teams forfeiting over transgender player: 'We just wanna be able to compete' Video

High school volleyball player opens up about teams forfeiting over transgender player: 'We just wanna be able to compete'

Jurupa Valley High School volleyball player Alyssa McPherson and her mother Maribel Munoz speak out on why several girls' volleyball teams in California are forfeiting over a transgender athlete on 'America Reports.'

AB Hernandez, a transgender high school athlete in California who plays on the girls’ volleyball and track and field teams, remained defiant amid criticism for competing against females.

Several of Jurupa Valley’s opponents this season have forfeited games rather than play a game against a team that has a biological male on the team. Chaffey High School was one of the teams that agreed to play against Jurupa Valley, but they fell to Hernandez’s team in four sets.

AB Hernandez in May 2025

Transgender athlete AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley leaves the track during the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium on May 30, 2025, in Clovis, California. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Hernandez had no interest in giving in to criticism.

"They swear I'm like this crazy danger to society," Hernandez told CBS Los Angeles in a recent interview. "I'm just a normal kid going to school, playing sports."

Hernandez’s participation in girls’ sports became a flashpoint in the effort to keep women’s and girls’ sports fair. In the spring, Hernandez participated in the California high school state championships and won several events. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) altered rules for the sport to allow a girl to share the podium with Hernandez.

CALIFORNIA GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS REFUSE TO PARTICIPATE ALONGSIDE TRANSGENDER TEAMMATE

AB Hernandez looks on track

Transgender athlete AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley watches during the girls triple jump at the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet at Moorpark High School on May 24, 2025, in Moorpark, California. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against the CIF and the California Department of Education (CDE) over its gender-participation policies.

"I think people just see one thing and they're like 'Oh, that's what you are,’" Hernandez added. 
"They don't take the time to get to know me. So, it's just a little frustrating."

Hernandez received the loudest cheers of the night before the match against Chaffey, according to OutKick. One Jurupa Valley fan wore a T-shirt with messaging supporting transgender activism.

Hernandez lamented the other schools that chose to forfeit their matchups.

AB Hernandez poses after winning medals

AB Hernandez, a transgender student at Jurupa Valley High School, poses for photos with her medals at the California high school track-and-field championships in Clovis, Calif., Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"A team sport, I can't take that," Hernandez said. "It's a team effort. My team needs to be willing to fight with me and that's what it takes to win a team title."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

