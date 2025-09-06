Transgender athlete fires back at critics as spotlight increases on girls' volleyball participation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

AB Hernandez, a transgender high school athlete in California who plays on the girls’ volleyball and track and field teams, remained defiant amid criticism for competing against females.

Several of Jurupa Valley’s opponents this season have forfeited games rather than play a game against a team that has a biological male on the team. Chaffey High School was one of the teams that agreed to play against Jurupa Valley, but they fell to Hernandez’s team in four sets.

Hernandez had no interest in giving in to criticism.

"They swear I'm like this crazy danger to society," Hernandez told CBS Los Angeles in a recent interview. "I'm just a normal kid going to school, playing sports."

Hernandez’s participation in girls’ sports became a flashpoint in the effort to keep women’s and girls’ sports fair. In the spring, Hernandez participated in the California high school state championships and won several events. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) altered rules for the sport to allow a girl to share the podium with Hernandez.

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against the CIF and the California Department of Education (CDE) over its gender-participation policies.

"I think people just see one thing and they're like 'Oh, that's what you are,’" Hernandez added.

"They don't take the time to get to know me. So, it's just a little frustrating."

Hernandez received the loudest cheers of the night before the match against Chaffey, according to OutKick. One Jurupa Valley fan wore a T-shirt with messaging supporting transgender activism.

Hernandez lamented the other schools that chose to forfeit their matchups.

"A team sport, I can't take that," Hernandez said. "It's a team effort. My team needs to be willing to fight with me and that's what it takes to win a team title."