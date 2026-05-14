Parents of girls' track star facing trans athlete speak out against Newsom over Title IX crisis

Another weekend of chaos approaches in the world of California girls' track and field, as an ongoing Title IX crisis has rattled parents in the southern region of the state.

Crean Lutheran High School senior Reese Hogan came in second place to a trans athlete in girls' high jump at the first round of the sectional preliminary round of the state tournament last Saturday. Hogan finished second to that same trans athlete in the sectional final last season, and went viral for stepping up to the first-place pedestal after the trans athlete stepped down.

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Now, as Hogan prepares to face that trans athlete again in this year's sectional finals on Saturday, her parents are publicly condemning Gov. Gavin Newsom, for allowing a trans athlete to compete against and beat their daughter in the state tournament for the third year in a row.

"As a parent witnessing the current state of high school athletics, I am deeply disappointed by Governor Newsom’s recent comments regarding transgender participation in girls' sports," read a statement from Hogan's parents to Fox News Digital.

"While the Governor has previously acknowledged that this is an issue of 'fairness,' his more recent rhetoric—which labels those advocating for protected female categories as 'bullies'—is both dismissive and profoundly out of touch with the reality our daughters face on the field and the track."

Hogan is a Freeway League Field Player of the Year and has set her school's record in the triple jump. Her athletic accomplishments have been a source of pride and emotion for her whole family.

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"Watching a child dedicate years of their life to a sport is a journey marked by sacrifice. We have seen Reese work through grueling hours of practice, push through physical injuries, and overcome mental hurdles, all for the chance to compete," the statement continued.

Now the parents are pleading for a fair chance for their daughter in her senior year, as she has one last chance to win a sectional and state championship.

"As parents, we don't ask for a path cleared of obstacles; we ask for a level playing field where hard work and biological reality are respected. As the season enters CIF divisional finals, then on to Masters and eventually State the stakes are no longer about 'participation.' These athletes are competing for much more: state titles which is the culmination of years of dedication and focus," the statement said.

"Podium Placements, which are often the gateway to collegiate scouting and scholarships. Record books which should reflect the highest achievements within the female category. No athlete at this level wants a shared trophy designed to avoid political friction. They want the titles they earn through sweat and merit."

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"When policies prioritize gender identity over biological sex in competitive sports, they effectively tell our daughters that their hard work is secondary to a political narrative. It is heart-wrenching to watch and realize that no amount of extra training can bridge the physiological gap present in these competitions."

A source at Newsom's office previously provided a statement to Fox News Digital in response to news that a "Save Girls Sports" rally, which Hogan attended, would be held at last Saturday's meet.

"The Governor has said discussions on this issue should be guided by fairness, dignity, and respect. He rejects the right wing’s cynical attempt to weaponize this debate as an excuse to vilify individual kids. The Governor’s position is simple: stand with all kids and stand up to bullies," the statement read.

"California is one of 22 states that have laws requiring students be permitted to participate in sex-segregated school sports consistent with their gender identity. California passed this law in 2013 (AB 1266) and it was signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown."

Hogan herself spoke out against Newsom at the rally last Saturday.

"The recent statements coming from Governor Gavin Newsom's office have made it clear that there is no intention of creating a safe, fair, and equitable environment for female high school athletes. Him and his office have gone as far as calling young girls bullies for speaking up for what we believe in," Hogan said.

"The governor himself has admitted that males competing in women's sports is unfair, yet nothing is being done to protect girls who train every day to compete on a level playing field."

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Hogan will compete at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Final on Saturday in Moorpark, California.

And just like last year, there will be a podium ceremony after the competitions.