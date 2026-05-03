Texas Tech QB’s gambling saga now features Tom Brady’s Deflategate lawyer

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s NCAA gambling situation just took a significant legal turn.

Sorsby has reportedly hired high-profile sports attorney Jeffrey Kessler as he attempts to preserve his college eligibility amid an NCAA investigation into alleged sports betting activity.

If Kessler's name sounds familiar to sports fans, it should.

Kessler represented Tom Brady during Deflategate and was the lead attorney in the House v. NCAA case that helped push college sports into its current revenue-sharing era. Now, he appears to be involved in one of the strangest eligibility fights college football has ever seen.

OutKick previously reported that sources around the situation believe there’s a strong chance Sorsby could be declared ineligible for the 2026 season, depending on the NCAA’s findings.

Sorsby isn't pretending that he doesn't have a gambling problem or that he didn't bet on sports. The quarterback recently checked himself into a gambling addiction treatment program.

TEXAS TECH QB BRENDAN SORSBY ENTERING TREATMENT FOR GAMBLING ADDICTION AMID NCAA INVESTIGATION

But the investigation centers, in part, on whether Sorsby placed bets while he was on Indiana’s roster in 2022. He redshirted that season but did appear in one game, although there's no evidence he wagered on the one game he played.

The NCAA has taken a hardline stance on athletes betting on their own school’s games, regardless of whether the bet is on the team to win or if the player participates in the game. Under 2023 guidelines, that can lead to permanent loss of eligibility.

That’s where the Kessler hire makes things quite interesting.

This isn’t just a Texas Tech football problem or an NCAA gambling investigation anymore. It’s now potentially a courtroom fight over whether one of the most expensive quarterbacks in the transfer portal can play this season. The result could have major ramifications moving forward, as the proliferation of legalized gambling across the United States makes these situations much more likely to happen again.

And if the NCAA ends up across from Kessler again, it knows exactly who it’s dealing with.

Kessler was central to House v. NCAA, the landmark case that helped force the NCAA and major conferences into a settlement that opened the door for schools to directly share revenue with athletes. In other words, one of the lawyers who helped upend the old college sports model could now be trying to keep Sorsby eligible under the new one.

That’s quite a twist.

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Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech after playing at Cincinnati, and OutKick previously reported the Red Raiders were set to pay him upward of $5 million for his time in Lubbock. That made him one of the biggest names in the portal and a potential centerpiece for Joey McGuire’s program in 2026.

Cincinnati is currently suing Sorsby for a $1 million NIL exit fee after his transfer to Texas Tech, and he has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Now, Texas Tech may have to wait on the NCAA, Sorsby’s lawyers and possibly a judge before knowing whether its massive investment can actually take the field.

It's crazy to think that college sports has come to this, but here we are. This is a story that seemed almost unfathomable 10 years ago but now seems almost mundane.

None of this means Sorsby should avoid punishment if the NCAA proves he violated gambling rules. Sports betting by college athletes, especially when it involves their own school, is a serious integrity issue.

But Kessler’s involvement raises the stakes dramatically.

If this becomes a legal fight, the NCAA won’t simply be deciding whether Sorsby broke a rule. It could be forced to defend how much power it still has to end a player’s college career in an era where athletes are paid, represented and recruited like professionals.

That’s why this case is bigger than one player or one school.

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The quarterback at the center of college football’s strangest offseason story just hired the lawyer from Deflategate.

The NCAA may have thought it had a simple gambling investigation and eligibility ruling on its hands. Instead, it appears to have a potential major legal fight with one of the most powerful attorneys in the country where the result could affect the future of the organization.

There's zero chance that's the position the NCAA wanted to find itself in.