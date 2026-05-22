Maine ballot initiative barring boys from using girls' locker rooms in danger of being blocked

A proposed Maine ballot initiative regarding girls’ sports and sex-segregated school facilities may be blocked from appearing on the November ballot after state officials determined it likely lacks enough valid signatures.

The initiative, called "An Act to Designate School Sports Participation and Facilities by Sex," would require public school sports teams to be based on a student’s biological sex listed on their birth certificate (unless the team is co-ed) as well as separate bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers for male and female students.

According to Maine Wire, Katherine McBrien, a top official in Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ office recommended invalidating the initiative after finding that the Protect Girls Sports in Maine campaign submitted 67,150 valid signatures, 532 fewer than the 67,682 required to qualify a citizen initiative for the statewide ballot.

McBrien recommended that 12,542 signatures be rejected following a legal challenge to the petition process.

I’M A 3-SPORT HIGH SCHOOL FEMALE ATHLETE IN MAINE – I SHOULDN’T HAVE TO COMPETE AGAINST BIOLOGICAL MALES

Earlier this year, Bellows' office initially approved the approved the petition, saying it had enough valid signatures.

The approval was then challenged in court by three Maine residents who claimed that thousands of the signatures were invalid because of defects in the collection and certification process, among other procedural violations.

A judge then ordered a second review, resulting in thousands more signatures being rejected, including nearly 2,000 duplicate signatures identified by McBrien.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Bellows now faces the final decision over whether the referendum will survive, though this battle will likely continue in court regardless of her decision on May 26.

While opponents of the referendum are celebrating what they deem "a victory for election laws," supporters argue that voters should decide the issue themselves.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This issue is part of a larger, nationwide battle that has been raging for some time now about fairness in women's sports when it comes to biological males being allowed to participate, as well as whether biological males should be permitted to use female-designed bathrooms and locker rooms.

In a statement sent to OutKick, Protect Girls Sports in Maine principal officer Leyland Streiff said, "Protect Girls Sports in Maine is reviewing the Recommended Decision closely. We are continuing our defense of the Protect Girls Sports ballot measure and will be filing our objections to the recommended decision before the May 23 deadline."

OutKick has reached out to Bellows, as well as Governor Janet Mills, Sen. Susan Collins and Graham Platner for comment. Bellows' office was unable to comment until the final determination is issued.