WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella challenges WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham to a match

Athletes and celebrities get in on wrestling all the time, and now WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is calling for WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

From the mere mention of that, the powers that be at the WWE are thinking about how they would swan-dive, Scrooge McDuck-style, into a pile of money if this happened.

According to ClutchPoints, late last year, Cunningham was asked which wrestlers she would like to face in a match.

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Nikki Bella's name came up, and now she's responding.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bella didn't just accept; she called on Cunningham to round up her Indiana Fever teammate, Clark, to make this a tag match with her and her twin sister and fellow Hall of Famer, Brie Bella.

"Sophie Cunningham has said that she's wanted to take me on, so I'd like to take her and Caitlin Clark on; that'd be fun," Bella said. "She started it; we'll finish it."

FEVER'S SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM REVELS IN POSSIBILITIES WITH NEW TEAMMATE CAITLIN CLARK: 'SHE JUST WANTS TO WIN'

All right. I've heard enough. This needs to happen.

Hey, if the WNBA isn't going to capitalize on Caitlin Clark's popularity, then others are going to. IndyCar has her serving as the grand marshal for this year's Indianapolis 500, so why wouldn't the WWE want to find a way to get her in the ring?

They've thrown celebrities in matches many times over the years. Jelly Roll has wrestled a couple of times recently.

So, c'mon, let's make this happen.

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Of course, it can't happen too soon.

Last month, Nikki Bella had to step aside from the Bella Twins' match at WrestleMania and was replaced by Paige, who made her big return to the WWE. Brie Bella and Paige ended up winning the match and are currently the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.