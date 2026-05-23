Bet on a shootout in the New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers need Game 3 like blood. The New York Knicks won and covered the first two games of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals and no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA playoffs.

I’m zig-zagging off the Game 2 result, which I correctly bet to go Under 215.5 as New York beat Cleveland 109-93.

KNICKS WILL TAKE COMMANDING 3-0 LEAD AS CAVALIERS FACE MUST-WIN GAME 3 AT HOME IN CONFERENCE FINALS

Usually, playoff games slow down as a series progresses. But the Cavs are a jump-shooting, finesse team, and that style should translate better at home.

Cleveland’s offense should wake up at home

James Harden and Cavaliers guards Max Strus and Sam Merrill should be more comfortable in their home gym.

Cleveland’s regular-season home/road splits don’t support that, partially because one-third of the NBA was tanking, so the Cavs played well just about everywhere.

In these playoffs, though, Cleveland has been much better offensively at home.

2026 EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS BEST BETS, ODDS, PICKS: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS VS NEW YORK KNICKS

The Cavaliers are 5-2 to the Over at home this postseason, averaging 114.6 points per game (PPG) on 49.4% field-goal shooting. On the road, they are 5-4 to the Over while scoring just 104.4 PPG on 42.8% shooting.

The Knicks have too many ways to score

Meanwhile, New York has too many offensive answers.

Jalen Brunson went from a ball-dominant, isolation-scoring guard in the second half of Game 1 — when the Knicks needed him to bail them out — to a floor-general and offensive maestro in Game 2, dishing out 14 assists.

That matters because New York doesn’t need one specific version of Brunson to put up points. He can beat teams as a scorer or as a passer.

Also, Cleveland’s defense is mid. It looked better than it really is in the first two rounds because the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons are garbage offensively.

Knicks big Karl-Anthony Towns Is Due

KAT hasn’t taken many shots so far in this series, and Cavs PF Evan Mobley and C Jarrett Allen have done a great job defending him.

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But Towns is due for a breakout scoring performance in these playoffs.

And when Towns is feeling it, he can score against anyone in the NBA.

New York has already exploded on the road

NYK’s two highest-scoring games this postseason have both come away from home.

The Knicks dropped 140 points on the Atlanta Hawks in a closeout game in the first round. Then, New York put up 144 points in Philadelphia to sweep the Sixers in the 2026 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

So, yes, playoff basketball generally slows down. However, this matchup has enough shooting, scorers and guys who can draw shooting fouls to get past this number.

Best Bet: OVER 215.5 in Knicks at Cavaliers Game 3

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