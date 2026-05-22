Kyle Busch 911 call reveals driver was coughing up blood, struggling to breathe on bathroom floor

Partial audio from the 911 call made for NASCAR star Kyle Busch has been released, painting a grim picture for the now-deceased driver.

In the audio, first obtained by TMZ, an unidentified man is heard explaining the situation to a dispatcher, saying Busch was coughing up "some blood" and was short of breath.

"I have got an individual that [has] shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he wants to pass out. He produces blood... coughing up some blood," the unidentified man says. "He is awake. He's on the bathroom floor right now."

Here's the full audio:

NASCAR CHAMP KYLE BUSCH HOSPITALIZED WITH UNDISCLOSED BUT "SEVERE ILLNESS," WILL MISS COCA-COLA 600

Kyle Busch dead rocks NASCAR

Busch, 41, died Thursday after a brief hospitalization. He reportedly collapsed in a race simulator Wednesday and was transferred to a hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Busch's family, along with NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing, announced his passing Thursday evening.

NASCAR'S KYLE BUSCH SAYS HE WANTS TO BEAT COMPETITION 'INTO THE GROUND,' DOES NOT MAKE FRIENDS WITH DRIVERS

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series," the statement said.

"His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’"

Busch was a two-time Cup champion and a future Hall of Famer. He'd been in the Cup Series since 2004, making 762 career starts with 63 wins. Busch won the championship in 2015 and 2019, and had 234 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

He is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (69).

Busch's most recent win came one week ago at Dover, when he led 147 laps in a dominating Truck Series victory.

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"You never know when the last one is," Busch said after the win.

Busch’s stunning death is the second tragic loss for NASCAR in the past six months. Former Cup driver Greg Biffle died in a plane crash last December, along with his wife and two children.