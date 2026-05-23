Giants star Abdul Carter takes issue with teammate Jaxson Dart introducing Trump at New York rally

New York Giants star quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Donald Trump before his speech in Suffern, New York, on Friday, and teammate Abdul Carter took issue with it.

Dart, 23, set the stage for Trump’s speech with a chant before welcoming the president onto the stage.

"Big Blue Nation, it’s a pleasure to be here. I got to start this off with a ‘Go Big Blue,’" Dart said, and then led the chant for a few moments before proceeding to introduce Trump.

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"What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here, and without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I'm pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States America, President Donald J. Trump."

Trump and Dart then shook hands on the stage before the 23-year-old departed.

Carter reposted the video of his teammate introducing Trump, and expressed his frustration.

"Thought this s—t was AI, what we doing man," Carter posted to X.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Carter and Dart were both first-round picks by the Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter was selected with the No. 3 overall pick out of Penn State, while Dart was selected with the No. 25 overall pick out of Ole Miss after the Giants traded up to get him.

Both players are being relied upon to be cornerstones of the franchise, and both showed promise in their rookie seasons.

Carter, 22, played in all 17 games and recorded 43 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks. He played his best football toward the end of the season.

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Carter did, however, face disciplinary measures for attendance and tardiness issues, as he was benched for the opening drive in one game and the first quarter in another.

Dart played in 14 games in his rookie season, starting 12 of them. The team had a 4-8 record in his starts, as he completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He was also dynamic as a runner, rushing the ball 86 times for 487 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

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