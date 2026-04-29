Brendan Sorsby at crossroads: NCAA gambling probe could end Texas Tech QB's college career

Brendan Sorsby could find himself at a crossroads once he completes his time in rehab pertaining to an addiction to gambling.

There are currently multiple layers to this case, the most important being his eligibility at Texas Tech for the upcoming 2026 season with the NCAA currently investigating whether he placed bets on the outcome of games while on the Indiana roster in 2022.

Though he did end up redshirting, he did see action in one game. His time on the Indiana roster has drawn the most intrigue by those within the NCAA compliance office. Besides the fact that he is also alleged to have bet on pro sports, which includes baseball and the UFC, we have seen a recent uptick in gambling cases involving college athletes.

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The main point of the NCAA's inquiry, besides his betting on professional sports, was how prevalent his gambling was during his time at Indiana and Cincinnati.

In speaking with multiple sources regarding the ongoing investigation, which Texas Tech officials were made aware of earlier this month, there is a strong belief that he would be declared ineligible for the upcoming season.

What happens if NCAA proves he gambled on his own team?

For Sorsby, there would be the opportunity for him to file a lawsuit seeking an injunction, in hopes of a local Texas judge overriding an NCAA ruling.

But, given that the NCAA has a pretty strong stance on gambling, and rules are plainly stated, getting an injunction seems like a tough path.

This is obviously different than an eligibility lawsuit that we've seen filed over the past few years, and one that the NCAA would fight its hardest to win.

In 2023, the NCAA put in guidelines that punish athletes caught gambling on their own school, or other sports at their school, with a permanent loss of eligibility.

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But, the investigation into Brendan Sorsby would likely need to include an interview with the quarterback, which can not occur while he's currently in a rehabilitation center.

So, the NCAA would have to wait to question the Texas Tech quarterback, and he's not obligated to speak if his lawyers feel as though he would not win a case down the road outside a courtroom.

Given that Texas Tech has earmarked a large amount of money for the services of Sorsby, I find it hard to believe they would not fight the NCAA if they were to rule him ineligible for the upcoming season.

According to sources, the Red Raiders were set to pay him upwards of $6 million for the duration of his time in Lubbock.

Could Sorsby enter the NFL supplemental draft?

This would certainly be something his team would look into if the NCAA were to declare him ineligible, especially if he were to lose in a Texas court if the quarterback decided to sue to remain on the Texas Tech roster.

Over the past two years, the NFL supplemental draft that takes place in July has been a dud. But, throw in the current lack of options for athletes that might not be in the best spot at their particular college, or facing a loss of eligibility, the draft could be a received landing spot.

There has been a case study, in essence.

In 2011, Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor was facing a five-game suspension by the NCAA for his role in ‘tattoo gate’ that ended up costing head coach Jim Tressel his job.

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So, instead of facing the NCAA suspension, Pryor was able to enter the supplemental draft, but still had to serve his suspension at the NFL level after being drafted by the Oakland Raiders.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was the one who handed down the suspension, which Pryor did not appeal. In the situation that Sorsby decides to try, it would be up to the NFL to agree to let him enter his name, which they could also decline.

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This could obviously be the route that Brendan Sorsby decides to take, if things continue trending towards him losing his right to play at Texas Tech.

We'll find out soon enough, as the investigation into the quarterback continues.

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