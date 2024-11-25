NBA legend chides Lakers for how they've handled Bronny James: 'It's a bad look'

Bronny James’ entrance into the NBA came with much fanfare as he and his legendary father, LeBron James, teamed up for two games with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The young Lakers rookie was sent to the G League to play for the South Bay Lakers in hopes of developing his skills to become a better NBA player. However, he has not stayed in the G League and has made a few sporadic appearances with the team when they are at home.

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley criticized the Lakers for the "awful" handling of James so far.

"And also, this thing where he’s only gonna play homes games," he said on "The Bettor Angle." "It’s stupid, it’s not fair to him. It’s not fair to the team. Can you imagine the coach of that team? You come off a road trip and you have a player you haven’t seen in a week or two. And then you probably feel like you gotta play him

"I don’t think they are doing Bronny any favors. They have just handled this thing very bad. It’s a bad look for the Lakers. I really like everything LeBron has done. But it’s a bad look for him [too], in my opinion."

James has been dealing with a heel injury as well, which has kept him sidelined over the last week.

He and his dad made history in October when they became the first father-son duo to appear in an NBA game.

Los Angeles started the season on a hot note. As of Monday, the Lakers are 10-7 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.