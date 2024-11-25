Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers

NBA legend chides Lakers for how they've handled Bronny James: 'It's a bad look'

James has been in and out of G League assignments

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Bronny James’ entrance into the NBA came with much fanfare as he and his legendary father, LeBron James, teamed up for two games with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The young Lakers rookie was sent to the G League to play for the South Bay Lakers in hopes of developing his skills to become a better NBA player. However, he has not stayed in the G League and has made a few sporadic appearances with the team when they are at home.

Bronny James and LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, greets his son guard Bronny James during warmups before an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley criticized the Lakers for the "awful" handling of James so far.

"And also, this thing where he’s only gonna play homes games," he said on "The Bettor Angle." "It’s stupid, it’s not fair to him. It’s not fair to the team. Can you imagine the coach of that team? You come off a road trip and you have a player you haven’t seen in a week or two. And then you probably feel like you gotta play him

"I don’t think they are doing Bronny any favors. They have just handled this thing very bad. It’s a bad look for the Lakers. I really like everything LeBron has done. But it’s a bad look for him [too], in my opinion."

Bronny James warms up

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, #9, during warmups before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Nov. 1, 2024. (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

James has been dealing with a heel injury as well, which has kept him sidelined over the last week.

He and his dad made history in October when they became the first father-son duo to appear in an NBA game.

Bronny James shoots

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, #9, shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson, #24, during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Oct. 30, 2024. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

Los Angeles started the season on a hot note. As of Monday, the Lakers are 10-7 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

