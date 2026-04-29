Rangers picked to avoid sweep against Yankees despite Nathan Eovaldi's rough 2-4 start to the season

I was able to turn in a perfect day for us yesterday. I had one MLB play and one NBA play, and neither was a real sweat. This is exactly what sports bettors are hoping for when they place bets. I don't love the NBA card tonight, but that's what is great about having baseball and other options every day. Today's play is on the game between the Yankees and Rangers.

The Yankees are off to a great start for their season. New York has jumped out to a 20-10 record, and they have been very good on the road this season, posting a 12-5 record. They've even taken the first two games of this series and now look for the sweep. It isn't a super-dominating series from the Bronx Bombers, but if you win, it doesn't need to be. They took the first game 4-2, and then yesterday won 3-2.

Looking to close out the sweep is Elmer Rodriguez, a 22-year-old right-hander from Puerto Rico. He is making his major league debut. In four minor league starts this year, Rodriguez has posted a 1.27 ERA over 21.1 innings. He has only allowed one homer in those innings as well. minor league performance isn't a great indicator of how someone will perform in the majors, but his stats were impressive. Overall, he made 74 starts and went 23-21 with a 2.51 ERA. He has plenty of experience, despite being very young.

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The Rangers are OK for now, but they aren't doing much impressive work in the early season. They are 14-16 for the season and just 6-8 at home. They are in pretty poor form at the moment as well. They've lost four of the past five games, and three straight. For the year, the team is actually fairly comparable with the Yankees in terms of team stats. The Yankees have significantly more homers (almost 20 more), and 36 more runs scored for the season. Obviously, the Rangers haven't been able to convert that into winning.

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One guy whose numbers don't look great at the moment is Nathan Eovaldi, who starts today's game. For the season, he is 2-4, getting a decision in all six starts. I would say he is to blame for three of the six losses. He allowed five or more earned runs in three of his four losses. He was better against the Mariners in his other loss, going five innings and allowed just two earned runs. In two home starts this year, he has turned in six innings in both outings. However, one of them, he allowed four homers and six earned runs. The other he allowed one homer and two earned runs. Overall, the Yankees haven't been great against him, going 28-for-129. Aaron Judge has half of those hits in 43 at-bats.

I'm sure you can assume, based on the previous sentence, that Judge is a good choice to get 2+ bases, and it is still at plus money (+105). I'll put a sprinkle on it, because I'm going to back the Rangers here. I know they haven't looked great, but teams tend to put up good fights in order to avoid being swept. I also really like Eovaldi. Maybe this will be a down year for him, but if he can dodge damage from Judge, he should be successful. I also think Rodriguez starting on the road gives the Rangers a bit of an edge. Give me the Rangers at -102.

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