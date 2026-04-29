Angel Reese says there's no bad blood ahead of preseason game against former team

Angel Reese is heading back to Chicago. Just don’t expect a revenge tour.

The two-time WNBA All-Star will suit up for the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night, making her preseason debut against the Chicago Sky — the franchise that drafted her and traded her earlier this month. And despite a rocky ending to her time in the Windy City, Reese says there’s no bad blood.

"No. Just another exciting opportunity for me to be in Chicago. I love my experience in Chicago," Reese said. "It was amazing. Seeing a lot of familiar faces on Wednesday is gonna be good to see."

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Of course, that doesn’t mean her exit from Chicago was without drama.

Reese spent her first two WNBA seasons with the Sky after being selected in the first round of the 2024 draft, quickly becoming the face of the franchise. But as the team struggled — finishing 10-34 last season and missing the playoffs for the second-straight year — tensions began to surface.

At one point late in the season, Reese publicly criticized aspects of the team, which led to a suspension and internal friction. The situation snowballed into what many viewed as a fractured relationship between Reese, her teammates and the front office.

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Ultimately, Chicago dealt Reese to Atlanta in a move that signaled a full reset.

Now, just weeks later, she’s back — this time in a different uniform and with a different outlook.

"There’s no ceiling," Reese said of her new team. "I watched them from afar last year and then being able to see the success, that’s the reason why I wanted to be able to come here, because I thought I can help them in ways, and they can help me in ways."

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The Dream are coming off a strong season, going 30-14, and Reese made it clear that’s part of the appeal.

"I think there’s just so much more that we can do," she said. "They weren’t satisfied. … Everybody’s really hungry in their own personal ways, but then coming together as a team and all (having) one goal is really important for us."

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As for Wednesday night, the storyline practically writes itself: Former face of the franchise returns to a city still covered in her billboards, facing a team trying to move on without her.

But according to Reese, it’s not about settling scores. Still, it’ll be interesting to see the reception she gets at Wintrust Arena.