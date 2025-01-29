Stephen A Smith sounds off on LeBron James about son's playing time amid struggles: 'Stop this'

It's becoming quite clear that Bronny James isn't quite ready for the NBA yet.

The son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer was called up from the G-League ahead of Tuesday's game, and he got to play 15 minutes, by far the most of his young career, in his 13th appearance.

But it was a struggle, as he went 0-for-5 from the floor and committed three turnovers.

James has made just one shot of 16 from the floor this season, which adds up to just a 6.3 shooting percentage. Sure, it's unfair to judge on such scarce playing time, but he certainly hasn't done himself any favors.

The father-son duo have received flak ever since Bronny was selected 55th overall by his father's team in the summer, with lots of criticism about nepotism.

Well, after Tuesday's performance, Stephen A. Smith insinuated that it's still going on, and it's not beneficial.

"I’m really, really trying to be as respectful as I possibly can be toward LeBron James, one of the top two or three players in the history of basketball. I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father. Stop this. Stop this. We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad," Smith said on Wednesday's edition of "First Take."

Smith added he has "no issues" with the two playing on the same team, as James has "earned that" privilege.

But with his struggles, LeBron is not doing his son any "favors," said Smith.

"We know that he’s not ready yet! And I’m saying this with compassion! I’m asking the greatest player in the game, one of the greatest we have ever, or will ever see, who is a basketball savant, you know what these numbers mean, to your son, you’re exposing your son like this."

Bronny, who averaged less than five points per game in his lone season at USC, has fared much better in the G League, averaging 16.3 points per contest.

