Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon's draft room phone call has the internet ready to act up

The NFL Draft may be over, but football fans worth their salt knows that the content that comes from these events will continue well into next month.

All sorts of articles and think pieces will be released in the coming weeks, as well as videos of inside looks at the draft process and what goes on in the "war rooms" of NFL franchises.

One such franchise is the Indianapolis Colts, whiich released a bevy of post-draft content on social media to help satiate the masses, but one clip in particular is making the rounds for all the wrong reasons.

I'm sure you're all familiar with Colts co-owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon, the eldest daughter of late owner Jim Irsay.

DIANNA RUSSINI'S ALLEGED PLAYLIST WITH MIKE VRABEL IS HOT GARBAGE

And if you are familiar with her, I'm sure you have an opinion about her, given her presence on the sidelines.

Before you voice those opinions, why don't you watch this clip of her speaking on the phone with the Colts' seventh-round draft pick Seth McGowan, shortly after he was selected by Indy.

Now, I don't know about the rest of you, but I feel like I need a cigarette after that one.

All kidding aside, I can tell what she was going for. There was a certain triumphant and defiant tone in her voice that I'm sure echoed the sentiments on the other end of the line from a draft pick who was clearly overlooked and will be playing with a chip on his shoulder after being selected in the last round of the draft.

Predictably, the internet didn't see it that way, as legions of horned-up football fans decided to get bawdy on the timeline.

Down, boys!

As you would have probably guessed, some of the replies were far more vulgar, but you can go find those on your own (kids read this stuff, too, dammit).

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If this is how she talks to the seventh-round pick, imagine what she says to the undrafted free agents the Colts sign?

Actually, don't imagine that! The internet is already horny enough as it is.

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I didn't have "social media collectively crushing on Carlie Irsay" on my bingo card, but it's 2026 so I guess I shouldn't be surprised by anything at this point.

Enjoy the offseason and try not to watch that clip too many times this summer.