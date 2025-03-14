Steph Curry becomes first player in NBA history with 4,000 career 3-pointers made

Steph Curry continued to etch his name in the NBA’s history books during the Golden State Warriors' 130-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 4,000 3-pointers in the win.

Curry achieved the feat with 8:19 left in the third quarter. The star point guard received a pass from Moses Moody, pump-faked and then took a quick dribble before rising up and nailing the contested shot.

In the timeout that followed Curry’s 3-pointer, the Warriors played a video message from Andris Biedrins, a former Warriors center who assisted on Curry’s first career 3-pointer.

"I'd call it an emotional moment on the bench when I saw (Biedrins). They didn't tell me that they found him and got a video message from him. That was my vet when I was here my rookie year," Curry said postgame.

"I would love to have quizzed our team on the bench and see if anybody knew who that was, because that was such a long time ago. . . . Really cool to kind of think back how far I've come from the first one to four thousand, which is crazy."

Curry said he could sense the energy in the building in anticipation of witnessing history.

"I could feel the energy and the buzz from the beginning of the game after I made my first three, even the second one I shot and missed, it was an adrenaline rush, and they were with me every moment of the game tonight," Curry said.

"When that second one went in I knew there was a lot of game left, so I tried to not get too ahead of myself. But it was a special moment to feel that energy and allow them to enjoy that milestone and accomplishment with me."

The two-time MVP had 11 points and five assists, going 2-6 from 3-point range in the win, while Draymond Green scored a season-best 23 points to lead the team.

Curry surpassed Ray Allen’s then-record of 2,973 3-pointers made in 2021 and became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 points in the Warriors' win over the Detroit Pistons last Saturday.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked what he might expect next from Curry.

"Eight thousand," he joked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

